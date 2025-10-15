Torontonians invited to help shape 2026 city budget amid $1B shortfall

The city hosted its first pre-budget consultation, allowing Torontonians to share ideas for 2026. As Michelle Mackey reports, the mayor also hinted at a lower property tax increase.

By Lucas Casaletto and Michelle Mackey

Posted October 15, 2025 6:59 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2025 7:09 am.

For the third consecutive year, Toronto residents are being asked to weigh in on how the city should spend taxpayer dollars, as officials prepare for a looming $1‑billion shortfall in the 2026 budget.

Mayor Olivia Chow and senior city staff are expected to attend the consultations, which give residents a chance to share their priorities on everything from housing to transit. The financial challenges facing the city are significant, with one of the largest pressures tied to a projected $100‑million housing funding gap that Toronto attributes to shortfalls from both the federal and provincial governments.

“Definitely transit is top for me,” said one woman who attended a pre-budget consultation in Toronto on Tuesday.

“Most importantly, security. Housing. I have a list,” another man said.

That gap is expected to fuel debate over property taxes, the city’s primary revenue source for essential services and infrastructure such as transit, emergency response, and community programs.

“There is a structural shortfall that has existed since amalgamation,” said City Councillor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North). “About half a billion. We’d like to get back to there. But we know that it’s roughly $1 billion.”

Property tax debate looms as city faces $1B shortfall and housing funding gap

Chow has previously warned that Toronto faces a difficult choice: either stop sheltering refugees and asylum seekers or ask residents to shoulder the costs through higher property taxes. She has called on other levels of government to step in, saying neither option is fair.

“Because of [U.S. President Donald] Trump’s tariffs, people have been worried about their jobs,” Chow said on Tuesday night. “They’re feeling uneasy. This is a time for us to hang tight and say, ‘Let’s protect our wallet a bit.'”

The city’s budget chief has already signalled that the 2026 spending plan will be leaner and will likely include a property tax hike.

The first budget committee meeting will be held in January 2026, followed by public presentations. In February 2026, Chow will release the proposed budget, which will then go before City Council for debate and approval.

In addition to this week’s consultation, there are three more in‑person sessions scheduled this month, along with two virtual consultations. For those unable to attend, the city is also offering an online survey.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

56m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

updated

3h ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

updated

1h ago

Stellantis shifts production of Jeep Compass from Brampton plant to Illinois plant

Stellantis is shifting Jeep Compass production from a plant in Brampton to Illinois after initially pausing the retooling of the plant back in February. The world's fourth-largest carmaker announced...

53m ago

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

56m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

updated

3h ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

updated

1h ago

Stellantis shifts production of Jeep Compass from Brampton plant to Illinois plant

Stellantis is shifting Jeep Compass production from a plant in Brampton to Illinois after initially pausing the retooling of the plant back in February. The world's fourth-largest carmaker announced...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Rain and wind expected for the weekend in the GTA

A sunny and seasonal start to the week will make way for a rainy and windy weekend in the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

1:51
7 workers injured after blast at condo construction site

Seven construction workers were taken to hospital four with life-threatening injuries after a powerful gas explosion at a North York high-rise under construction. Brandon Rowe with the details.

14h ago

2:02
Ford government spending $75 million on anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend $75 million on a new anti-tariff ad campaign that will air in the U.S. Tina Yazdani with more from the upcoming fall session.

15h ago

2:10
Possible gas explosions causes multiple life-threatening injuries

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident after seven people were taken to the hospital.

17h ago

0:55
Vaughan mayor wants to add more traffic and crime surveillance cameras

Mayor Steven Del Duca says these cameras would be equipped with automated licence plate recognition and gunshot detection technology.

17h ago

More Videos