All Toronto Public Library branches to be open every Sunday starting this weekend

Wychwood branch of the Toronto Public Library PHOTO: Toronto Public Library DOUBLESPACE

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 17, 2025 11:14 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 12:50 pm.

All 100 Toronto Public Library branches will be open on Sunday starting this weekend.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced the expansion on Friday, saying all branches will be open year-round from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s a special place in our community. They are our living room. They’re our study hall, a venue for our events. They are special community space that are free for all people, especially during a time when life is not always affordable,” said Chow.

Chow revealed her plan to expand library service back in October 2024 with the aim of having all branches open all year roun by July 2026.

At the time, the expansion of operating hours was expected to cost an additional $8 million.

“I know how expanded services can make a real difference for families, students, seniors, and shift workers. I want to thank Mayor Olivia Chow for her advocacy for making this city-wide initiative possible,” said Deputy Mayor Paul Ainslie.

Chow said they saw a dramatic increase in visits last year, up 44 per cent and now, eight of 10 Torontonians use the library.

“Libraries are spaces where you can bring your whole family, where teens can connect with their peers after school in a positive and supportive setting, where seniors can take a class to brush up on their computer skills, maybe, or [join] book club, and you can hear an author or international expert speak, and it doesn’t cost anything,” shared Chow. “Expanding free library services is a way to ease the burden for everyone in an affordability crisis. That’s care in action.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near a mosque in Oshawa on Thursday. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the city's seventh homicide victim of the year. Officers were called to...

57m ago

Gardiner Expressway construction to finish by end of the month

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan will be complete and all lanes will open by the end of this month, possibly as early as Monday, Oct. 27, 680 NewsRadio has learned. Last...

2h ago

CBSA kiosk outage causes delays at Canadian airports

Travellers arriving at several Canadian airports faced delays on Friday after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed its Primary Inspection Kiosks were offline due to maintenance work. In...

53m ago

Upcoming federal budget to include funding for 1,000 new border officers

The Liberal government says it's fulfilling a campaign promise in its upcoming budget with funding to hire 1,000 more Canada Border Services Agency officers. It's part of the government's promised plan...

31m ago

Top Stories

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near a mosque in Oshawa on Thursday. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the city's seventh homicide victim of the year. Officers were called to...

57m ago

Gardiner Expressway construction to finish by end of the month

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan will be complete and all lanes will open by the end of this month, possibly as early as Monday, Oct. 27, 680 NewsRadio has learned. Last...

2h ago

CBSA kiosk outage causes delays at Canadian airports

Travellers arriving at several Canadian airports faced delays on Friday after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed its Primary Inspection Kiosks were offline due to maintenance work. In...

53m ago

Upcoming federal budget to include funding for 1,000 new border officers

The Liberal government says it's fulfilling a campaign promise in its upcoming budget with funding to hire 1,000 more Canada Border Services Agency officers. It's part of the government's promised plan...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Blue Jays players and fans react to Toronto tying ALCS series

CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players and fans in Seattle after the team beat the Mariners 8-2 to tie the ALCS series.

6h ago

2:25
Video shows ‘high-risk takedown’ of retail robbery suspects

It’s being described as a scene out of an action movie. A vehicle boxed in by police following a smash-and-grab in Newmarket. Shauna Hunt with more on the dramatic takedown in rush hour traffic.

17h ago

2:21
Research shows automated cameras reduce speeding by 40%

With the provincial government about to ban speed cameras, Toronto's mayor is ramping up public pressure to reverse the decision. Research looking at the cameras in school zones show a dramatic reduction in speeding.

19h ago

7:15
Carney outlines plans for criminal justice reforms

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined plans Thursday for a new crime bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing rules for violent offenders.

21h ago

2:52
Urgent call for help after flood leaves Rexdale women's shelter damaged

A Rexdale women's shelter is asking for help after a flood has left them unable to provide vital services. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
More Videos