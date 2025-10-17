All Toronto Public Library branches to be open every Sunday starting this weekend

All 100 Toronto Public Library branches will be open on Sunday starting this weekend.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced the expansion on Friday, saying all branches will be open year-round from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s a special place in our community. They are our living room. They’re our study hall, a venue for our events. They are special community space that are free for all people, especially during a time when life is not always affordable,” said Chow.

Chow revealed her plan to expand library service back in October 2024 with the aim of having all branches open all year roun by July 2026.

At the time, the expansion of operating hours was expected to cost an additional $8 million.

“I know how expanded services can make a real difference for families, students, seniors, and shift workers. I want to thank Mayor Olivia Chow for her advocacy for making this city-wide initiative possible,” said Deputy Mayor Paul Ainslie.

Chow said they saw a dramatic increase in visits last year, up 44 per cent and now, eight of 10 Torontonians use the library.

“Libraries are spaces where you can bring your whole family, where teens can connect with their peers after school in a positive and supportive setting, where seniors can take a class to brush up on their computer skills, maybe, or [join] book club, and you can hear an author or international expert speak, and it doesn’t cost anything,” shared Chow. “Expanding free library services is a way to ease the burden for everyone in an affordability crisis. That’s care in action.”