Son charged in death of father found dead near Oshawa mosque

Officers were called to the Simcoe Street South and McGrigor Street area for an unknown trouble. Photo: Matt Wilkins/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 20, 2025 4:22 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2025 4:23 pm.

Durham Regional Police say the son of a man who was found dead near a mosque in Oshawa last week has been charged with second-degree murder in his father’s death.

Officers were first called to the Simcoe Street South and McGrigor Street area at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday for unknown trouble.

Once on scene, they located the victim, later identified as Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa, with traumatic injuries on a residential property beside the Oshawa Islamic Centre.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Bala was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, October 20, 2025 at around 1:30 p.m., Durham police officers arrested the victim’s 42-year-old son.

Sohaib Bala, of Oshawa, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He’s being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Bala, a well-known member of Oshawa’s Muslim community, is the city’s seventh homicide victim of the year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario tables legislation that includes speed camera ban

The provincial government tabled legislation Monday that includes the banning of speed cameras in municipalities across Ontario. The legislation called the "Building a More Competitive Economy Act,"...

17m ago

Police arrest 3rd youth suspect in fatal shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a third and final suspect in the death of JahVai Roy — the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment...

2h ago

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rocks Auston Matthews jersey ahead of Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might be the first person in history to turn to the Toronto Maple Leafs for good luck ahead of Game 7. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger walked into Rogers Centre wearing...

9m ago

Toronto Blue Jays say Ticketmaster experiencing 'ticket management issues' amid Amazon outage

A Toronto Blue Jays team post encouraged people to keep checking social media for updates ahead of Monday evening's game.

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario tables legislation that includes speed camera ban

The provincial government tabled legislation Monday that includes the banning of speed cameras in municipalities across Ontario. The legislation called the "Building a More Competitive Economy Act,"...

17m ago

Police arrest 3rd youth suspect in fatal shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a third and final suspect in the death of JahVai Roy — the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment...

2h ago

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rocks Auston Matthews jersey ahead of Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might be the first person in history to turn to the Toronto Maple Leafs for good luck ahead of Game 7. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger walked into Rogers Centre wearing...

9m ago

Toronto Blue Jays say Ticketmaster experiencing 'ticket management issues' amid Amazon outage

A Toronto Blue Jays team post encouraged people to keep checking social media for updates ahead of Monday evening's game.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Visitation rights at long-term care homes still source for debate

In a follow-up story to a previous Speakers Corner report, there are growing concerns long-term care homes are not following the rules when it comes to blocking certain visitors. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

1:33
Jays force game 7 in ALCS

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays fans and players after they forced a Game 7 in the ALCS.

14h ago

1:44
More seasonable temperatures with some showers

Showers are expected to cover the GTA early this week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

0:30
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400

A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Wasaga Beach is dead following a crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan.
1:45
Thieves steal 'priceless jewellery' from Louvre in quick heist

In a minutes-long strike Sunday inside the world’s most-visited museum, thieves smashed display cases and fled with priceless Napoleonic jewels in one of the highest-profile museum thefts in living memory.

14h ago

More Videos