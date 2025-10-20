Son charged in death of father found dead near Oshawa mosque

Durham Regional Police say the son of a man who was found dead near a mosque in Oshawa last week has been charged with second-degree murder in his father’s death.

Officers were first called to the Simcoe Street South and McGrigor Street area at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday for unknown trouble.

Once on scene, they located the victim, later identified as Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa, with traumatic injuries on a residential property beside the Oshawa Islamic Centre.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Bala was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, October 20, 2025 at around 1:30 p.m., Durham police officers arrested the victim’s 42-year-old son.

Sohaib Bala, of Oshawa, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He’s being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Bala, a well-known member of Oshawa’s Muslim community, is the city’s seventh homicide victim of the year.