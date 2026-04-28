Cherry blossoms near peak as High Park set for stunning week of Sakura colour

It has surely felt like one of the longest winters ever, but, it would appear spring has sprung. Cherry blossoms across the city are finally opening up. Audra Brown is in High Park giving us the 'bud to blossom' timeline. 

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 28, 2026 5:28 am.

Toronto’s cherry blossoms are surging toward peak bloom, with High Park’s Sakura trees now in Stage 5 of development — the final step before the canopy bursts fully open.

As of April 27, the High Park Nature Centre reports that fluffy white petals are beginning to show, and some blossoms have already started to open. Peak bloom is expected on Friday, May 1, when at least 70 per cent of blossoms are open.

What to expect over the next week

Late April to May 1:

  • Blossoms continue opening rapidly as temperatures climb into the mid‑teens.
  • High Park’s hillside groves — especially Cherry Hill — will be the first to reach full bloom.
  • Vehicle access to High Park will be restricted during peak bloom due to heavy crowds.

May 1–5:

  • Peak bloom window, typically lasting 4–10 days depending on weather.
  • Cool, calm days can extend the bloom; warm or unsettled weather shortens it.
  • Expect the park to be extremely busy, especially on evenings and weekends.

After May 5:

  • Petals begin to fall, creating the classic “sakura snow” effect.
  • Trees transition quickly into leaf-out once the bloom ends.

Toronto has more than 1,500 cherry trees across 20+ parks, meaning you can avoid the High Park crowds and still get spectacular photos. Top alternatives include:

  • Trinity Bellwoods Park
  • Centennial Park (Etobicoke)
  • Birkdale Ravine (Scarborough)
  • Exhibition Place
  • Toronto Island Park

This year’s bloom is tracking slightly earlier than 2025 but later than 2024 — well within the typical late‑April to early‑May window.

Cherry Blossoms photographed at spring of High Park, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.
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