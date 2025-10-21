MLB announces broadcast schedule for 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the World Series for the first time in 32 years.

The Blue Jays will face the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic with Sportsnet TV and radio providing live national coverage of every game.

The World Series is set to begin on Friday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, with all games scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT start.

The Blue Jays are in the World Series for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.

Here is the full schedule: