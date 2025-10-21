MLB announces broadcast schedule for 2025 World Series

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer scores on a base hit by Daulton Varsho during the first inning in Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted October 21, 2025 12:15 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 12:16 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the World Series for the first time in 32 years.

The Blue Jays will face the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic with Sportsnet TV and radio providing live national coverage of every game.

The World Series is set to begin on Friday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, with all games scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT start.

The Blue Jays are in the World Series for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 24, Dodgers at Blue Jays, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 25, Dodgers at Blue Jays, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 27, Blue Jays at Dodgers, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 28, Blue Jays at Dodgers, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
*Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 29, Blue Jays at Dodgers, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
*Game 6: Friday, Oct. 31, Dodgers at Blue Jays, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
*Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 1, Dodgers at Blue Jays, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
*If necessary

Top Stories

Toronto Blue Jays advance to the World Series with 4-3 victory in Game 7

A three-run home run from George Springer has sent the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series with a 4-3 victory in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays will now face the...

1m ago

Fire at Brampton seniors' centre sends 2 to hospital

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a senior’s centre in Brampton inside one of the units. Authorities say an elderly man in his 90s was taken to a hospital with serious injuries...

2h ago

Son charged in death of father found dead near Oshawa mosque

Durham Regional Police say the son of a man who was found dead near a mosque in Oshawa last week has been charged with second-degree murder in his father's death. Officers were first called to the Simcoe...

7h ago

Ontario tables legislation that includes speed camera ban

The provincial government tabled legislation Monday that includes the banning of speed cameras in municipalities across Ontario. The legislation called the "Building a More Competitive Economy Act,"...

7h ago

