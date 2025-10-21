Oakville archery instructor charged in sexual assault investigation

A Halton police cruiser. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 21, 2025 8:57 am.

Halton police say a 69-year-old archery instructor has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a youth at an Oakville training facility.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) announced that Robert Lapier of Oakville was taken into custody on Oct. 18. He faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

According to investigators, the offences occurred at Silver Sword Armories, located on Burnhamthorpe Road East in Oakville, where Lapier worked as an archery instructor. Police say the victim is a female youth who had been receiving lessons at the facility.

Lapier was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. They are urging anyone with information or anyone who may have been victimized by the accused to come forward.

