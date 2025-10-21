Statistics Canada set to report September inflation data

A person fills up at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., on Feb. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 5:24 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to publish inflation figures for September this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists expects the annual rate of inflation will accelerate to 2.3 per cent for September, up from 1.9 per cent in August.

Economists say the cost of gasoline was ticking higher in September but prices at the pumps were dropping this time last year, which would likely cause a jump in the annual inflation comparison.

September also marked the end of most of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States, which are paid by Canadian firms importing goods from south of the border.

While those price pressures might be gone from businesses’ bottom lines, some economists argue the complexity of supply chains means it will take a few months for consumers to notice those same costs disappear from store shelves.

The September inflation report will be the Bank of Canada’s last look at price data before the central bank’s next interest rate decision on Oct. 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Blue Jays advance to the World Series with 4-3 victory in Game 7

A three-run home run from George Springer has sent the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series with a 4-3 victory in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays will now face the...

4h ago

'Most real I've ever felt': Fan who caught George Springer's home run ball savours moment

Michael Angeletti says he knew he would catch George Springer's home run ball before it actually happened.  The Toronto native was sitting in the front row out in left field at Rogers Centre — wearing...

11m ago

'Cloud nine right now': Blue Jays fans say ALCS Game 7 is like a Canadian heritage moment

To the sound of car horns and chants, thousands of Blue Jays fans poured into the streets of Toronto on Monday night, celebrating the team's first World Series berth in more than 30 years.  In a nail-biter...

35m ago

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette on playing in World Series: 'I'll be ready'

Could the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays be getting some lineup reinforcement for the World Series? If you ask Bo Bichette, absolutely. In the aftermath of Toronto's Game 7 win over...

37m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Blue Jays advance to the World Series with 4-3 victory in Game 7

A three-run home run from George Springer has sent the Toronto Blue Jays to the World Series with a 4-3 victory in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays will now face the...

4h ago

'Most real I've ever felt': Fan who caught George Springer's home run ball savours moment

Michael Angeletti says he knew he would catch George Springer's home run ball before it actually happened.  The Toronto native was sitting in the front row out in left field at Rogers Centre — wearing...

11m ago

'Cloud nine right now': Blue Jays fans say ALCS Game 7 is like a Canadian heritage moment

To the sound of car horns and chants, thousands of Blue Jays fans poured into the streets of Toronto on Monday night, celebrating the team's first World Series berth in more than 30 years.  In a nail-biter...

35m ago

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette on playing in World Series: 'I'll be ready'

Could the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays be getting some lineup reinforcement for the World Series? If you ask Bo Bichette, absolutely. In the aftermath of Toronto's Game 7 win over...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

4h ago

1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.

6h ago

0:49
Fans react to the Blue Jays advancing to the World Series

"Let's go Blue Jays" chants rang out at the Rogers Centre as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series. Brandon Choghri captures the energy outside following the victory.

6h ago

2:38
Clear Monday before rain begins Tuesday evening

It will be clear Monday night before the rain sets in on Tuesday evening with unsettled weather lasting through the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:20
Visitation rights at long-term care homes still source for debate

In a follow-up story to a previous Speakers Corner report, there are growing concerns long-term care homes are not following the rules when it comes to blocking certain visitors. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

More Videos