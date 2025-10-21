Statistics Canada set to report September inflation data

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to publish inflation figures for September this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists expects the annual rate of inflation will accelerate to 2.3 per cent for September, up from 1.9 per cent in August.

Economists say the cost of gasoline was ticking higher in September but prices at the pumps were dropping this time last year, which would likely cause a jump in the annual inflation comparison.

September also marked the end of most of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States, which are paid by Canadian firms importing goods from south of the border.

While those price pressures might be gone from businesses’ bottom lines, some economists argue the complexity of supply chains means it will take a few months for consumers to notice those same costs disappear from store shelves.

The September inflation report will be the Bank of Canada’s last look at price data before the central bank’s next interest rate decision on Oct. 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press