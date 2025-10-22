‘Getting tired of it’: Berube criticizes Leafs’ top line following disappointing 5-2 loss to Devils

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 22, 2025 7:57 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2025 8:10 am.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube didn’t mince words Tuesday night, openly criticizing his top line after a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils, saying the trio of Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Max Domi has failed to generate consistent offensive pressure.

Berube’s frustration boiled over in his post-game remarks, where he bluntly assessed the group’s lack of impact. “It’s obviously not good enough. I don’t feel like they have any sustained pressure in the offensive zone,” he said. “I’m getting tired of it, to be honest with you.”

Through the first seven games of the season, Toronto has struggled to find the right mix alongside Matthews, who has scored four goals but has yet to find the kind of chemistry that defined his partnership with longtime linemate Mitch Marner. With Marner now in Las Vegas, the Leafs are still searching for a reliable top-six replacement to complement their captain.

Knies has been one of the few bright spots, showing flashes of poise and physicality, but Domi, who has just one goal and one point in seven games, has not provided the offensive spark Toronto envisioned when he was elevated to the top line. Rookie Easton Cowan has also been given a look, appearing in four games and recording a single assist before being scratched against New Jersey.

The lack of production was glaring on Tuesday, as the Devils erased an early Toronto lead with four goals in the second period. The Matthews line was held off the scoresheet entirely, finishing a combined minus-6 on the night.

Life without Marner

The absence of Marner looms large. For years, the Matthews-Marner duo was among the NHL’s most dynamic pairings, combining elite playmaking with finishing ability. Without that connection, Matthews has been forced to adapt to new wingers, and so far, the results have been uneven.

“There’s a lot of guys that played a good hockey game tonight. They did a lot of good things,” Berube said. “But we don’t have enough of them. And if we don’t have everybody going and on the same page and doing the right things, that’s what we’re going to look like.”

Aside from the Matthews line, Toronto’s offseason additions have failed to leave much of an impact.

Matias Maccelli scored his first goal on Tuesday, but has only two points in seven games with five shots. Dakota Joshua, acquired from Vancouver, has one assist and is now a minus-6, while Nicolas Roy, who was part of the Marner sign-and-trade from Vegas, has two points and six shots on goal.

The Leafs have two days off before travelling to Buffalo on Friday night for a back-to-back that will see the two play on Saturday in Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

51m ago

Toronto proposes expanded flooding subsidies after thousands of homes damaged in 2024 storms

Toronto is moving to strengthen its defences against basement flooding after last summer's heavy rainstorms left more than 1,000 homes across the city with costly water damage. Mayor Olivia Chow announced...

9m ago

Maple Leafs, Raptors shift schedules to accommodate Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series

Toronto's sports calendar is being reshaped this week, as both the Maple Leafs and Raptors have adjusted their schedules to make room for the Blue Jays' long-awaited World Series appearance against the...

1h ago

The best moments from the Blue Jays' postseason run (so far)

The Toronto Blue Jays are back on baseball's biggest stage for the first time since 1993, and their path to the World Series has been filled with unforgettable moments. Ahead of Game 1 on Friday at Rogers...

4h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

51m ago

Toronto proposes expanded flooding subsidies after thousands of homes damaged in 2024 storms

Toronto is moving to strengthen its defences against basement flooding after last summer's heavy rainstorms left more than 1,000 homes across the city with costly water damage. Mayor Olivia Chow announced...

9m ago

Maple Leafs, Raptors shift schedules to accommodate Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series

Toronto's sports calendar is being reshaped this week, as both the Maple Leafs and Raptors have adjusted their schedules to make room for the Blue Jays' long-awaited World Series appearance against the...

1h ago

The best moments from the Blue Jays' postseason run (so far)

The Toronto Blue Jays are back on baseball's biggest stage for the first time since 1993, and their path to the World Series has been filled with unforgettable moments. Ahead of Game 1 on Friday at Rogers...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

4:37
Peel police connect fatal shooting of woman in Brampton to Amber Alert

Peel police say the suspect wanted in connection to an earlier Amber Alert is also believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman in a Brampton parking lot.

13h ago

8:15
Toronto long-term winter weather outlook

It has been a mild fall so far, but sooner than you think, the mercury will be dropping. Natasha Ramsahai looks ahead to what type of weather you can expect to see this winter. 

19h ago

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

21h ago

2:02
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotional after punching ticket to the World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was emotional when reflecting on the Blue Jays Game 7 win against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto will face the Dodgers in the World Series.
1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.
More Videos