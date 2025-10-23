James Day’s Haunted Woods in Kahnawà:ke rebuilds after fire, ready for 20 years of Halloween frights

On Oct. 17, the James Day’s Haunted Woods in Kahnawà:ke, west of Montreal — a popular outdoor Halloween attraction known for its spooky trails and scares — faced a real-life horror story.

A fire broke out on the site, threatening to end this year’s spooky season before it even began.

Thanks to the quick and dedicated efforts of James Day, the event organizer, and local volunteers, the Haunted Woods rose from the ashes. They worked hard on renovations and improvements, preparing the site to welcome visitors once again for a terrifyingly good time.

A section of the Haunted Woods damaged after a fire on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Submitted by: James Day)

New twists and spooky upgrades

Day also took the opportunity to make several upgrades. This year’s Haunted Woods features new paths, a redesigned layout — including the removal of an old wall — and creepy new twists designed to keep visitors guessing.

The Haunted Woods will be open on Oct. 30 and 31, ready to deliver scares, thrills and plenty of Halloween spirit.

Thursday’s special show: honouring a father’s legacy

Thursday, Oct. 23, marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of Day’s father, whose memory is closely tied to the James Day’s Haunted Woods. To honour him, Day is hosting a special roadside Halloween show, held outside of the woods.

The event features a large projector slideshow highlighting 20 years of fears — from 2005 through 2025 — along with 13-foot monster displays towering over the crowd. The tribute will give visitors a chance to reflect on two decades of haunting memories, and the man who helped inspire them.

Poster for the special Halloween show on Thursday, Oct. 23, honouring James Day’s late father. (Submitted by: James Day)

Haunted drive-bys: spooky fun for everyone

Recognizing that not everyone can navigate the haunted woods — including visitors with disabilities or those who prefer not to walk through — Day continues to offer haunted drive-bys.

This option allows guests to enjoy the scares and thrills from the safety and comfort of their vehicles, making the event more accessible to all.

Extra frights and free treats

In addition to the main events, Haunted Woods is also running extended shows into November. A special kids’ show will take place on Friday, Nov. 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the final full show from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests attending on Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1, can also enjoy free food as part of the festivities.

Poster promoting additional Haunted Woods shows, including the kids’ event and final show on Nov. 1. (Submitted by: James Day)

Get ready for a spooky season like no other

For the latest details on event dates, times, and locations, visitors are encouraged to follow the Haunted Woods Facebook page.

Whether you choose to walk the haunted trails or take part in the haunted drive-by, this Halloween promises to be a memorable celebration of fear and fun.

Get your costume ready, hold onto your broomstick and prepare for a night full of chills, thrills and maybe a few friendly ghosts.