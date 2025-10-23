James Day’s Haunted Woods in Kahnawà:ke rebuilds after fire, ready for 20 years of Halloween frights

People waiting to enter James Day's Haunted Woods on Oct. 26, 2024. (Pamela Pagano, CityNews)

By News Staff

Posted October 23, 2025 1:00 pm.

On Oct. 17, the James Day’s Haunted Woods in Kahnawà:ke, west of Montreal — a popular outdoor Halloween attraction known for its spooky trails and scares — faced a real-life horror story.

A fire broke out on the site, threatening to end this year’s spooky season before it even began.

Thanks to the quick and dedicated efforts of James Day, the event organizer, and local volunteers, the Haunted Woods rose from the ashes. They worked hard on renovations and improvements, preparing the site to welcome visitors once again for a terrifyingly good time.

A section of the Haunted Woods damaged after a fire on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Submitted by: James Day)

New twists and spooky upgrades

Day also took the opportunity to make several upgrades. This year’s Haunted Woods features new paths, a redesigned layout — including the removal of an old wall — and creepy new twists designed to keep visitors guessing.

The Haunted Woods will be open on Oct. 30 and 31, ready to deliver scares, thrills and plenty of Halloween spirit.

A section of the Haunted Woods damaged after a fire on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Submitted by: James Day)

Thursday’s special show: honouring a father’s legacy

Thursday, Oct. 23, marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of Day’s father, whose memory is closely tied to the James Day’s Haunted Woods. To honour him, Day is hosting a special roadside Halloween show, held outside of the woods.

The event features a large projector slideshow highlighting 20 years of fears — from 2005 through 2025 — along with 13-foot monster displays towering over the crowd. The tribute will give visitors a chance to reflect on two decades of haunting memories, and the man who helped inspire them.

Poster for the special Halloween show on Thursday, Oct. 23, honouring James Day’s late father. (Submitted by: James Day)

Haunted drive-bys: spooky fun for everyone

Recognizing that not everyone can navigate the haunted woods — including visitors with disabilities or those who prefer not to walk through — Day continues to offer haunted drive-bys.

This option allows guests to enjoy the scares and thrills from the safety and comfort of their vehicles, making the event more accessible to all.

Extra frights and free treats

In addition to the main events, Haunted Woods is also running extended shows into November. A special kids’ show will take place on Friday, Nov. 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the final full show from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests attending on Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1, can also enjoy free food as part of the festivities.

Poster promoting additional Haunted Woods shows, including the kids’ event and final show on Nov. 1. (Submitted by: James Day)

Get ready for a spooky season like no other

For the latest details on event dates, times, and locations, visitors are encouraged to follow the Haunted Woods Facebook page.

Whether you choose to walk the haunted trails or take part in the haunted drive-by, this Halloween promises to be a memorable celebration of fear and fun.

Get your costume ready, hold onto your broomstick and prepare for a night full of chills, thrills and maybe a few friendly ghosts.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

15m ago

Gardiner Expressway reopening delayed until Nov. 10

The reopening of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan has been delayed until Nov. 10, according to the Transportation Minister. The minister attributed the delay to the Toronto Blue...

1h ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

0m ago

Ontario now non-committal on goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years

TORONTO — Ontario appears to be backing away from its goal of building 1.5 million homes over 10 years. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack introduced legislation today that he says would...

15m ago

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

15m ago

Gardiner Expressway reopening delayed until Nov. 10

The reopening of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan has been delayed until Nov. 10, according to the Transportation Minister. The minister attributed the delay to the Toronto Blue...

1h ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

0m ago

Ontario now non-committal on goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years

TORONTO — Ontario appears to be backing away from its goal of building 1.5 million homes over 10 years. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack introduced legislation today that he says would...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Liberals look for budget dance partner

The Liberal Party says if the budget fails, and Canadians go back to an election, that's not on them. Opposition parties - who the PM has been meeting with - say securing the Confidence of the House is literally the government's job.

21h ago

3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.
8:27
Carney to address Canadians ahead of federal budget release

Prime Minister Mark Carney will try to sell his budget to Canadians Wednesday night.  Will the Liberals even be able to pass it? Cynthia Mulligan discusses with Ashley Csanady, Erin Morrison and Jeff Rutledge. 
2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos