The long-promised Park Lawn GO station, once expected to be open by now, remains stalled—casting uncertainty over one of Toronto’s largest waterfront redevelopment projects.

The station was envisioned as a vital transit hub for Etobicoke’s Humber Bay Shores and was meant to connect residents directly to the Lakeshore West line. Instead, the project’s future is unclear, with timelines pushed back and no firm commitment from Metrolinx on when—or if—construction will resume.

“Earlier this year, Metrolinx was informed by the development partner for the proposed Park Lawn GO station that they are pausing work as they review their development plans,” a spokesperson told CityNews. “Metrolinx remains open to the opportunity for a third party to deliver a proposed new Park Lawn GO Station along the Lakeshore West GO line in the City of Toronto.”

At the heart of the plan is the redevelopment of the former Mr. Christie’s Cookie Factory lands at 2150 Lake Shore Boulevard West. The proposal, known as the Christie’s development, is one of the most ambitious in Toronto, with phase one calling for a 33,615-square-metre mixed-use community anchored by three condo towers between 46 and 67 storeys, alongside several mid-rise buildings.

The long-term vision includes two daycares, a public library, and a community recreation centre designed to serve thousands of new residents.

“The City of Toronto remains committed to continuing to address the housing crisis, working closely with the development industry, other levels of government and other partners to bring mixed-income communities of this scale to market faster,” a City spokesperson said in an email to CityNews.

The idea of a Park Lawn GO station dates back nearly a decade. In 2016, Metrolinx rejected the proposal twice, citing high costs and its proximity to Mimico GO station, just 1.3 kilometres away. Despite those setbacks, the project gained momentum thanks to strong backing from local residents, city councillors, and then-mayor John Tory.

“In line with City Council direction, City staff will continue to support the development application at 2150 Lakeshore Boulevard West and its vision for a complete, connected, transit-oriented community that will create affordable homes, jobs and amenities in a walkable neighbourhood,” the City said.