Park Lawn GO Station stalled, leaving Humber Bay Shores in transit limbo

Toronto, Ontario, Canada-26 June, 2019: Toronto Go Train. Photo: Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 23, 2025 5:24 am.

The long-promised Park Lawn GO station, once expected to be open by now, remains stalled—casting uncertainty over one of Toronto’s largest waterfront redevelopment projects.

The station was envisioned as a vital transit hub for Etobicoke’s Humber Bay Shores and was meant to connect residents directly to the Lakeshore West line. Instead, the project’s future is unclear, with timelines pushed back and no firm commitment from Metrolinx on when—or if—construction will resume.

“Earlier this year, Metrolinx was informed by the development partner for the proposed Park Lawn GO station that they are pausing work as they review their development plans,” a spokesperson told CityNews. “Metrolinx remains open to the opportunity for a third party to deliver a proposed new Park Lawn GO Station along the Lakeshore West GO line in the City of Toronto.”

At the heart of the plan is the redevelopment of the former Mr. Christie’s Cookie Factory lands at 2150 Lake Shore Boulevard West. The proposal, known as the Christie’s development, is one of the most ambitious in Toronto, with phase one calling for a 33,615-square-metre mixed-use community anchored by three condo towers between 46 and 67 storeys, alongside several mid-rise buildings.

The long-term vision includes two daycares, a public library, and a community recreation centre designed to serve thousands of new residents.

“The City of Toronto remains committed to continuing to address the housing crisis, working closely with the development industry, other levels of government and other partners to bring mixed-income communities of this scale to market faster,” a City spokesperson said in an email to CityNews.

The idea of a Park Lawn GO station dates back nearly a decade. In 2016, Metrolinx rejected the proposal twice, citing high costs and its proximity to Mimico GO station, just 1.3 kilometres away. Despite those setbacks, the project gained momentum thanks to strong backing from local residents, city councillors, and then-mayor John Tory.

“In line with City Council direction, City staff will continue to support the development application at 2150 Lakeshore Boulevard West and its vision for a complete, connected, transit-oriented community that will create affordable homes, jobs and amenities in a walkable neighbourhood,” the City said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 80 per cent of Toronto, GTA residents affected by Trump tariffs: poll

As the federal government continues to make progress on a new trade deal with the United States, relief from tariffs imposed by the Trump administration can't come soon enough for most Torontonians. A...

3h ago

Who will make the Blue Jays' World Series roster? Here's what we know

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare for their first World Series appearance since 1993, the club is finalizing its 26-man roster. While there shouldn't be many surprises, the one key decision will come down...

10m ago

This river sends 500 billion microplastics into Lake Ontario each year: study

TORONTO — A new study of one of Canada's most urbanized rivers suggests it dumps the equivalent of about 18 cars worth of microplastics into Lake Ontario every year, a finding that shocked the lead author...

3h ago

1 person seriously injured in Newmarket shooting

One person is in hospital following a shooting outside a home in Newmarket, the second one at the same residence in a week, police say. York Regional Police (YRP) officers were called to a residence...

4m ago

Top Stories

More than 80 per cent of Toronto, GTA residents affected by Trump tariffs: poll

As the federal government continues to make progress on a new trade deal with the United States, relief from tariffs imposed by the Trump administration can't come soon enough for most Torontonians. A...

3h ago

Who will make the Blue Jays' World Series roster? Here's what we know

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare for their first World Series appearance since 1993, the club is finalizing its 26-man roster. While there shouldn't be many surprises, the one key decision will come down...

10m ago

This river sends 500 billion microplastics into Lake Ontario each year: study

TORONTO — A new study of one of Canada's most urbanized rivers suggests it dumps the equivalent of about 18 cars worth of microplastics into Lake Ontario every year, a finding that shocked the lead author...

3h ago

1 person seriously injured in Newmarket shooting

One person is in hospital following a shooting outside a home in Newmarket, the second one at the same residence in a week, police say. York Regional Police (YRP) officers were called to a residence...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Liberals look for budget dance partner

The Liberal Party says if the budget fails, and Canadians go back to an election, that's not on them. Opposition parties - who the PM has been meeting with - say securing the Confidence of the House is literally the government's job.

14h ago

3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.

14h ago

3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.

17h ago

8:27
Carney to address Canadians ahead of federal budget release

Prime Minister Mark Carney will try to sell his budget to Canadians Wednesday night.  Will the Liberals even be able to pass it? Cynthia Mulligan discusses with Ashley Csanady, Erin Morrison and Jeff Rutledge. 

17h ago

2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

22h ago

More Videos