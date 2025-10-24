Carney the choice over Poilievre on who best addresses needs of Toronto, GTA: poll

Composite image of Liberal leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson & Spencer Colby

By John Marchesan

Posted October 24, 2025 5:11 am.

While there are rumblings that next month’s federal budget may trigger another federal election, a new survey may have opposition parties rethinking the threat of sending Canadians back to the polls.

The Canada Pulse Insights poll, conducted on behalf of CityNews, finds that 60 per cent of Torontonians and 53 per cent of GTA residents say Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberals deserve to be reelected based on their performance to date.

Carney is also the choice of 45 per cent of Torontonians who believe he would do the best job of addressing the city’s needs, a 22-point advantage over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. In the GTA, the margin over the Conservatives narrows with Carney enjoying 37 per cent support over Poilievre’s 29 per cent.

Related:

When asked directly which party they would support if a federal election were to be held in the near future, four in 10 Torontonians would opt for the Liberals, while across the GTA, it is a virtual dead heat, with the Conservatives ahead by one point, 36 per cent to 36 per cent.

When it comes to Poilievre, three-quarters of Torontonians and 68 per cent of those in the GTA say they would definitely not vote for him and that someone else should be leading the party.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 among an even-based random selection of Canadian adults in Toronto and across the GTA. It is accurate within +/- 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.

