One dead in early morning head-on crash in Brampton

Two men are dead following a head-on crash in Brampton on October 25, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 25, 2025 3:46 pm.

Last Updated October 25, 2025 4:15 pm.

One person is dead following an early morning head-on crash in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a white pickup truck and a blue Jeep collided on McVean Drive between Castlemore Road and Countryside Drive.

Two people in the pickup were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries, while the driver of the Jeep, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.

This is a corrected story. A previous version indicated two people had been killed in the crash when it was just a single person.

