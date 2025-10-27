The World Series shifts west with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers deadlocked at one game apiece, and Toronto will welcome back a familiar face to its starting lineup.

Bo Bichette is expected to start at second base in Game 3, giving the Blue Jays a boost as they look to reclaim momentum on the road against starter Tyler Glasnow.

Bichette, sidelined for much of September with a knee sprain, returned in Game 1 and reached base twice before being eased out of the lineup in Game 2. Manager John Schneider told reporters on Sunday that the 27-year-old will be back in the starting nine, slotting into an unusual role at second base.

With Bichette expected back, Toronto’s Game 3 lineup is likely to resemble what Schneider put together in Game 1 —a group that featured Addison Barger in right field, Andres Gimenez at shortstop, Ernie Clement at third base, and Nathan Lukes in a corner outfield spot. George Springer, who has been a mainstay at designated hitter, isn’t likely to play the field anytime soon.

Alejandro Kirk (C), Daulton Varsho (CF), and, of course, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B) will round it out.

Blue Jays turn to Scherzer

The Blue Jays will counter with Max Scherzer, the 41-year-old right-hander whose postseason pedigree is as extensive as it is decorated. Scherzer last pitched in Game 4 of the ALCS, an 8-2 win over the Seattle Mariners, delivering 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball while striking out five.

For Scherzer, Dodger Stadium is a familiar stage. He spent part of the 2021 season in Los Angeles, where he helped the Dodgers reach the NLCS. On the other side, the Dodgers will hand the ball to Glasnow, a right-hander whose mix of high-velocity and breaking pitches has made him a difficult arm to square up.

Glasnow has been steady this postseason, entering Monday with a minuscule 0.68 ERA in three games (two starts), with 18 strikeouts and no home runs allowed across 13 1/3 innings. For Toronto hitters to excel, the challenge will be patience: Glasnow has a history of running up pitch counts, and forcing him deep could be the key to getting into Los Angeles’s bullpen early.

Guerrero needs to be a factor for Game 3 if the Blue Jays hope to regain momentum. In 18 career plate appearances against Glasnow, the 26-year-old has hit .357/.500/.714 with a home run, two doubles and four walks. Bichette has had less regular-season success against the right-handed starter (2-for-14 with four strikeouts).

On the other side, a few Dodgers hitters have an extensive history against Scherzer. In 63 career plate appearances, first baseman Freddie Freeman has hit .208/.317/.453 with three home runs and 15 strikeouts. Third baseman Max Muncy has had some past success, with a home run and six walks (six strikeouts) across 23 career plate appearances.

First pitch is slated for 8 p.m. ET live on Sportsnet.