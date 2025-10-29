For the past three regular seasons, Chris Bassitt has been a fixture in the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation, a steady presence who has made 95 combined starts and logged innings with the same durability that has defined his career. But in October, circumstances forced a reinvention — and in the process, Bassitt has become one of the unsung heroes of Toronto’s postseason surge.

After missing the ALDS against the New York Yankees, the 36-year-old right-hander returned in the ALCS in an unfamiliar role: reliever. What began as a necessity has since evolved into one of manager John Schneider’s most trusted weapons.

Bassitt’s transition to the bullpen has been seamless, if not remarkable. In the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has delivered four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four and walking one. To date, he’s baffled Dodgers hitters —led, of course, by Shohei Ohtani — and has seen an uptick in velocity (he was at 92.5 mph with his fastball and 92.8 mph with his sinker on Tuesday night after both pitches averaged 91 mph during the regular season), giving Toronto a stabilizing force in the middle innings.

Chris Bassitt this postseason:



6.2 IP

0 ER

8 K

1 H

1 BB

Perhaps most impressively, Bassitt pitched in back-to-back games for the first time in his 11-year major league career, appearing in both Game 3 and Game 4.

“We genuinely believe in the way we play baseball, and obviously, we have a lot of talented guys to execute that game plan. But we just have a play-style that we’re willing to die for. If we get beat, we get beat,” Bassitt told Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

“As crazy as it is, I understand these are seven-game series, but we play literally that day. And then it turns into who can execute their game plan and or their play style better.”

Bassitt helps out following 18-inning Game 3 loss

The Blue Jays’ bullpen has been tested throughout October, particularly in the marathon contests that have defined this World Series. Bassitt’s ability to bridge innings has given Schneider flexibility, enabling him to preserve high-leverage arms for the late innings. His two-inning stint in Game 4, an eventual 6-2 win for Toronto, where he retired six of seven batters faced, was emblematic of his postseason poise.

“For us, it’s don’t give up home runs and then play really good defence, and usually we win the game when we do that and grind starters and don’t strike out. We have a trust in the systems,” Bassitt added.

In a sense, Bassitt’s October role is a return to his roots. Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2011 and later traded to the Oakland Athletics, Bassitt made some relief appearances before transitioning to Oakland’s rotation full-time in 2020 as a 31-year-old, signing with the Blue Jays as a free agent on a three-year, $63-million deal in December 2022.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this role, but I’m happy (how) it’s playing out,” Bassitt said after Game 4.

Now, more than a decade later, he has rediscovered that bullpen mentality — only this time, under the brightest lights of the Fall Classic.

“I can’t speak highly enough about (Chris),” Schneider said post-game. “Just getting to know him over the past three years, he understands where we are and understands what last night was for everybody.

“So I kind of liked him at that spot of the lineup, too, with the sinker and breaking ball. And he wanted to finish it. It kind of speaks volumes to him as a teammate, as a person … He was really confident with how he felt, and he made pitch after pitch,” Toronto’s manager added.