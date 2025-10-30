McGuinty has ‘every confidence’ fall budget will pass through minority Parliament

National Defence Minister David McGuinty gestures as he speaks with reporters in Gyeongju, South Korea, Thursday Oct. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2025 9:44 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2025 10:57 am.

OTTAWA — Defence Minister David McGuinty says he has “every confidence” the Liberal government will be able to pass its fall budget through the current minority Parliament, despite his colleague’s concerns about securing enough votes.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon recently said he’s worried the budget might not win enough votes to pass through the House of Commons and accused Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of pushing for a Christmas election.

But McGuinty told reporters in South Korea this morning he’s confident the governing party will be able to “earn the respect and the support” of the House of Commons through negotiations, and by reflecting Canadians’ priorities in their coming spending plan.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first federal budget is set to be unveiled on Nov. 4.

But the Liberals are just a handful of votes shy of being able to pass their fiscal plan through the House on their own.

To pass the budget, they’ll need to secure some support from Conservative, Bloc or NDP MPs — or some opposition party members will have to abstain from voting on it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Critics speak out against Canada's decision to end blood safety monitoring program

A national blood contribution monitoring program, established after one of the country’s worst public health disasters, is soon coming to an end. It’s a decision being met with strong criticism from...

Speakers Corner

6m ago

Toronto police officer fires shot during carjacking investigation in Mississauga; 1 arrested, 1 wanted

A Toronto police officer discharged their firearm during a carjacking investigation in Mississauga on Wednesday night, leaving one suspect in custody and another still at large, according to investigators. The...

3m ago

Clocks fall back this weekend: What Daylight Saving Time means for Canadians

Canadians will "fall back" on Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends, giving residents an extra hour of sleep but also ushering in darker evenings across Toronto and much of the country. At 2 a.m. on Nov....

33m ago

Trey Yesavage's meteoric rise: From Class-A to World Series hero in 1 season

In April, Trey Yesavage was pitching in front of a few hundred fans in Florida for the Blue Jays' Single-A affiliate in Dunedin. Six months later, he was standing on the mound at Dodger Stadium, silencing...

3h ago

