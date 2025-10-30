Vulnerable man, 65, missing from Richmond Hill

Shikui, 65, was last seen leaving his home around 7 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2025, in the Princeton Avenue and Leslie Street area. HANDOUT/York Regional Polce

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 30, 2025 12:24 pm.

York police are searching for a vulnerable man who went missing from Richmond Hill on Wednesday.

Shikui, 65, was last seen leaving his home around 7 a.m. in the Princeton Avenue and Leslie Street area.

Police say he has not returned home or contacted his family and they are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall with a thin build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a design on the front, dark blue pants and black shoes.

A command post has been set up at Headwaters Community Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

