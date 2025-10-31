Scarborough crash sends 1 motorcyclist to hospital
Posted October 31, 2025 10:51 pm.
Last Updated October 31, 2025 10:58 pm.
Toronto police are investigating a collision in Scarborough that sent one person to a hospital on Halloween night.
According to authorities, the crash happened near Kingston Road and Sandown Avenue at approximately 9:41 p.m.
Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews are at the scene.