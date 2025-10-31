Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs transferred to New Jersey prison to serve 4-year prostitution-related sentence

FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2025 6:04 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2025 6:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred to a prison in New Jersey to serve out the remainder of his four-year prison sentence on prostitution-related charges.

The hip-hop mogul is currently incarcerated at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute, located about 34 miles (55 kilometers) east of Philadelphia on the grounds of the joint military base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, according to his listing in the federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database as of Friday.

It’s not immediately clear when Combs was moved from the troubled Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he had been held since his arrest last September.

Lawyers for Combs and spokespersons for the agency didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment Friday.

Combs’ lawyers had asked a judge earlier this month to “strongly recommend” transferring him to the low-security male prison so that he could take part in the facility’s drug treatment program.

FCI Fort Dix, one of several dozen federal prisons with a residential drug treatment program, would best allow Combs “to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts,” Teny Geragos, his lawyer, wrote in a letter.

Combs has already served about 14 months of his 50-month sentence and is set to be released from prison on May 8, 2028, though he can earn reductions in his time behind bars through his participation in substance abuse treatment and other prison programs.

Earlier this week, Combs’ lawyers asked a federal appeals court to quickly consider the legality of his conviction and sentence. The 55-year-old wants his appeal to be considered soon enough that he can benefit from a reduction of time spent in prison if the appeals court reverses his conviction, his lawyers said.

President Donald Trump has also said Combs had asked him for a pardon, though the Republican did not say if he would grant the request.

The founder of Bad Boy Records was convicted in July of flying his girlfriends and male sex workers around the country to engage in drug-fueled sexual encounters in multiple places over many years. However, he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

In a letter to the judge before he was sentenced, Combs said he has gone through a “spiritual reset” in jail and was “committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays’ George Springer returns to starting lineup for Game 6 of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are receiving a major boost to the lineup. George Springer will return Friday for Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Springer was unable to play in...

2h ago

Dashcam video shows York police cruiser ramming getaway vehicle after failed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police have released dashcam footage showing the dramatic arrests of three suspects following an attempted home invasion in Markham on Tuesday. A resident in the Warden Avenue and Enterprise...

3h ago

Ottawa man, 33, accused of importing more than 4 Kg of opium from India

Canadian border officers uncovered a large shipment of drugs while screening cargo at a facility in Toronto. According to authorities, while examining a shipment from India, officers detected a substance...

1h ago

Trump says Carney apologized for advertisement, talks still paused

U.S President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for an advertisement paid for by the Ontario government that halted trade talks. "I like (Carney) a lot but, you know, what they...

1h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays’ George Springer returns to starting lineup for Game 6 of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are receiving a major boost to the lineup. George Springer will return Friday for Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Springer was unable to play in...

2h ago

Dashcam video shows York police cruiser ramming getaway vehicle after failed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police have released dashcam footage showing the dramatic arrests of three suspects following an attempted home invasion in Markham on Tuesday. A resident in the Warden Avenue and Enterprise...

3h ago

Ottawa man, 33, accused of importing more than 4 Kg of opium from India

Canadian border officers uncovered a large shipment of drugs while screening cargo at a facility in Toronto. According to authorities, while examining a shipment from India, officers detected a substance...

1h ago

Trump says Carney apologized for advertisement, talks still paused

U.S President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for an advertisement paid for by the Ontario government that halted trade talks. "I like (Carney) a lot but, you know, what they...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Markham home invasion suspects crash into police in dramatic dashcam footage

Dashcam footage from York Regional Police captured the moment suspects of a failed home invasion crashed into a police cruiser before running on foot and subsequently arrested.

3h ago

1:56
Aftermath of Highway 401 crash shows mangled tractor trailer

Footage taken by OPP shows the aftermath of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 where the front of a tractor trailer was completely mangled after the driver veered into the opposite lane and cut through the concrete median.

5h ago

2:53
Steady rain tonight with gusty winds

Some windy and wet weather ahead of Halloween. The details in our seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:12
Toronto police investigated for shooting at carjacking suspects

Toronto police are being investigated for shooting at suspects involved in a reported carjacking incident after shots were fired in a Mississauga neighbourhood.

2:33
National program created after the tainted blood crisis to end

A decision to sundown a blood monitoring program, created after one of Canada’s worst public health disasters, is being met with strong criticism. Public health officials say the fears about the program’s end are unfounded. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos