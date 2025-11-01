Mariah Carey declares ‘it’s time’ to defrost the Christmas season

‘It’s time’ to ring in the 2025 holiday season, according to music superstar Mariah Carey.

Right as the clock struck twelve on Nov.1, the singer released her annual holiday announcement declaring the unofficial start of the Christmas season.

The 1-minute video, which is a partnership with the beauty retailer Sephora, features a skit with actor Billy Eichner who plays an antagonistic elf that attempts to run-off with Carey’s gifts and threatens to cancel Christmas.

“Any last words?” Eichner’s character asks before marching out the door.

“Yeah … it’s time!” Carey responds in amusement.

The singer delivers the line in her signature high-pitched whistle register which forces Eichner to be frozen in time before morphing into a snowman.

Carey herself, transforms out of a heavenly white angel costume and into a red bodysuit embellished with sparkling crystals and a white fur collar, emphasizing the transition from Halloween to Christmas.

She’s then carried away into the winter’s night on a sleigh by a team of reindeer and is shown dropping a Sephora gift bag down a chimney, much like Santa Claus. The scene unfolds while her record-breaking 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays in the background.

The video was directed by Joseph Kahn, who previously worked with Carey on music videos for her songs “Type Dangerous” in 2025 and “Boy (I Need You)” in 2003.

The clip has garnered tens of millions of views on social media within less than 24-hours and has become a seasonal tradition in recent years for Carey’s fans who have long-dubbed her the ‘Queen of Christmas.’

The singer first began making the special announcement in 2019 and has carried on the tradition every year since then.

She is also gearing up for a Christmas residency in Las Vegas that will be held at the Dolby Live amphitheatre at the Park MGM hotel and casino from November 28 to December 13, 2025.