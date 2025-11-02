1 person dead after car crash on Highway 410 in Brampton

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 2, 2025 7:02 pm.

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 410 in Brampton on Sunday evening.

According to authorities, the crash happened some time after 6 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of Highway 410 are closed between Sandalwood Parkway East and Bovaid Drive East while crews investigate and clear debris.

No other details were immediately available.

