SNAP, ICE, MAHA! Recapping Trump’s first year back in office

This week last year, Americans brought Donald Trump back into the White House, electing him as the 47th President of the United States. While Trump knew what he had his eyes on, it’s hard to say the rest of world adequately braced for impact.

Under the guise of prioritizing the American economy, Trump came out swinging at several targets, including Democrats, Canada, undocumented migrants, and anyone who spoke against him – just to name a few.

His $250M White House renovation project is just the latest agenda item for the administration, as architectural renders of a gold-filled ballroom capture the attention of the world, while the government he runs heads into its second month of lights out and unsigned pay cheques. Not to mention the tens of millions of SNAP recipients who must now look elsewhere to find their next meal.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Rob Goodman, associate professor in the department of political and public administration at Toronto Metropolitan University to reflect on the year it’s been with Trump, and what the last 364 days could mean for the next 1096 to come.