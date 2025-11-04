The Big Story

SNAP, ICE, MAHA! Recapping Trump’s first year back in office

U.S. President Donald Trump sits during a meeting with African-American supporters in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Trump said his administration won't rename U.S. military bases that honor leaders of the Confederacy, abruptly ending deliberations within the Pentagon about removing the names of traitors from the facilities. Photographer: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images © 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 4, 2025 8:04 am.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 8:05 am.

This week last year, Americans brought Donald Trump back into the White House, electing him as the 47th President of the United States. While Trump knew what he had his eyes on, it’s hard to say the rest of world adequately braced for impact.

Under the guise of prioritizing the American economy, Trump came out swinging at several targets, including Democrats, Canada, undocumented migrants, and anyone who spoke against him – just to name a few.

His $250M White House renovation project is just the latest agenda item for the administration, as architectural renders of a gold-filled ballroom capture the attention of the world, while the government he runs heads into its second month of lights out and unsigned pay cheques. Not to mention the tens of millions of SNAP recipients who must now look elsewhere to find their next meal.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Rob Goodman, associate professor in the department of political and public administration at Toronto Metropolitan University to reflect on the year it’s been with Trump, and what the last 364 days could mean for the next 1096 to come.

Top Stories

What the federal Liberals are pitching in their 2025 budget

OTTAWA — Over the past few weeks, the federal government has previewed items that will be included in the federal budget, being introduced today. Here is a running list of what has been announced by...

47m ago

Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals' first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda since the party released...

33m ago

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

13h ago

