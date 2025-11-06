Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found in towed wreckage after she was reported missing

Peel Regional Police say emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street on Nov. 1. Photo: CityNews.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2025 12:13 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 12:14 pm.

Police say the body of a woman who died in a Brampton collision was not discovered until she was reported missing, and investigators checked the demolished car again at an impound yard. 

Peel Regional Police say emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street on Nov. 1. 

They say first responders found a 31-year-old man dead inside a Honda Civic and extricated his body from the vehicle. 

Police say there was no “immediate or clear indication” of a passenger in the Honda, which was towed along with the other vehicle involved in the crash to a police impound yard for further analysis.

Hours later, police received reports of a missing 20-year-old woman whose last known location, confirmed through a shared tracking app, was the crash site. 

Police say officers checked the crash scene and the car at the impound yard and found her remains embedded in the wreckage. 

Police say they are reviewing the incident.

“We recognize the profound impact of this tragedy and ask that the privacy of the families involved be respected as they continue to grieve this loss,” police said in a statement. 

The driver of the second vehicle, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman, 18, charged in suspected hate-motivated assault on TTC subway

Toronto police have charged an 18-year-old woman in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault on board a TTC subway train last month, after a victim was sprayed with a noxious substance and subjected...

4h ago

Police set up command post after 35-year-old goes missing in Scarborough

Toronto police have set up a command post for a 35-year-old who went missing early Wednesday morning in Scarborough. Oksana, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 12 a.m., in the Kingston Road...

19m ago

Update expected in Richmond Hill fire investigation that left child, young woman dead

York Regional Police will deliver an update on Thursday in the ongoing investigation into a suspected arson that claimed two lives in Richmond Hill earlier this fall. Emergency crews were called to...

2h ago

5 arrests, 1 injured after demonstrators force their way into downtown building: police

One person was injured after demonstrators allegedly forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman, 18, charged in suspected hate-motivated assault on TTC subway

Toronto police have charged an 18-year-old woman in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault on board a TTC subway train last month, after a victim was sprayed with a noxious substance and subjected...

4h ago

Police set up command post after 35-year-old goes missing in Scarborough

Toronto police have set up a command post for a 35-year-old who went missing early Wednesday morning in Scarborough. Oksana, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 12 a.m., in the Kingston Road...

19m ago

Update expected in Richmond Hill fire investigation that left child, young woman dead

York Regional Police will deliver an update on Thursday in the ongoing investigation into a suspected arson that claimed two lives in Richmond Hill earlier this fall. Emergency crews were called to...

2h ago

5 arrests, 1 injured after demonstrators force their way into downtown building: police

One person was injured after demonstrators allegedly forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Rain, wind to end week before temps drop

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks on Thursday. There is a chance of lake-effect showers/flurries to the north and as temperatures drop, there is the potential of wet snow this weekend.

17h ago

2:27
Education minister defends paying school supervisors $350,000 salary to fix spending

Critics are blasting the Ford government for forcing school boards to pay school supervisors a hefty $350,000 annual salary. As Tina Yazdani reports, Education Minister Paul Calandra says it's an appropriate amount of money.

19h ago

1:42
Canadian Tire unveils Hudson's Bay stripes collection

Canadian Tire Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Brand Eva Salem explains the process of the retailer's new Hudson's Bay stripes collection after acquiring the iconic logo in a bidding war following the closure of the Bay's stores.

2:11
Philippines deals with aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi

Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in central Philippines Tuesday morning, leaving a path of death and destruction in its wake. Karling Donoghue details rescue and recovery efforts.
2:34
Isolated showers Wednesday with strong wind gusts

Isolated showers are expected on Wednesday alongside some strong wind gusts before temperatures drop further this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos