Two Brampton residents have died following a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend, and a young offender has been charged in connection with the crash, Peel Regional Police said on Tuesday.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the intersection of Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road. Initial reports described the incident as a single-vehicle collision, but investigators later confirmed that two vehicles were involved.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. On Tuesday, police provided an update identifying the victims as two Brampton residents — a 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — who both succumbed to their injuries.

According to police, the driver of the second vehicle, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failure/refusal to comply with demand.

The accused remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The crash forced major road closures in the area for several hours on Saturday morning. Police have not released details about the circumstances leading up to the collision, including speed or possible impairment.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.