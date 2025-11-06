The Toronto Blue Jays suddenly have a vacancy at bench coach.

Don Mattingly, 64, has departed the team after three seasons on the coaching staff, a source confirmed with Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith. Mattingly departed on his own accord, Davidi added.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman was the first to report on the news. According to Jim Salisbury of PHLY Sports, the Philadelphia Phillies have expressed an interest in Mattingly as the club’s new bench coach.

Mattingly joined the Blue Jays in November 2022, first hired as bench coach. Ahead of the 2024 season, Mattingly assumed the title of offensive coordinator, overseeing the team’s hitting coaches and video coordinator.

He transitioned back to bench coach in 2025, helping guide the Blue Jays to a 94-win season, a pennant, and the club’s first World Series appearance since 1993, as well as Mattingly’s first-ever World Series stop.

Before joining the Blue Jays, Mattingly managed the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins for 12 combined seasons, making the postseason on four separate occasions (three times with the Dodgers and once with the Marlins). He was recognized as the NL Manager of the Year in 2020 with the Marlins.

Mattingly played 14 years in the majors, all with the New York Yankees. He was a six-time All-Star, the MVP in 1985, and a nine-time Gold Glove winner.