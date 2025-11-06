York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following the sexual assault of a minor outside a Vaughan school earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 3 p.m., in the area of New Westminster Drive and Steeles Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was walking on the south side of the school property, heading toward the main building, when she noticed an unknown male standing near the doors. As the victim walked past, the man allegedly touched her in a sexual manner.

The victim immediately reported the incident to school staff, who, police say, confronted the suspect outside as he appeared to be loitering. Police say the man fled on foot toward Steeles Avenue. The victim was not physically injured.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 18 to 22 years old, six feet tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, a black jacket, black pants, bright orange shoes, and glasses.

Authorities are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.