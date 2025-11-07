Toronto housing and seniors workers vote overwhelmingly for strike mandate amid safety concerns

New life is being breathed into a community housing complex that's been closed for years. Shauna Hunt with the revitalized plans, which could finally allow residents to return home.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 7, 2025 8:45 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2025 9:13 am.

The city’s housing and seniors’ support workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, citing unsafe working conditions and chronic understaffing at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC).

CUPE Local 79 announced that 98 per cent of TCHC workers and 94 per cent of TSHC workers supported strike authorization following a series of meetings and votes held this week. The union has also filed for a “no-board” report with the Ontario Minister of Labour, triggering a countdown toward possible job action.

Once the report is issued, a legal strike or lockout could begin in 17 days.

Union president Nas Yadollahi said workers are demanding immediate action to address escalating violence and staffing shortages.

“When violence and understaffing become the norm, everyone pays the price — workers, tenants, and seniors alike,” Yadollahi said. “Our members are calling for a safe, well-staffed system where they can do their jobs without fear, and where residents get the care and dignity they deserve.”

Staff have raised repeated concerns about dangerous workplace conditions, including offices without reinforced windows or functioning security cameras, faulty panic buttons, inadequate emergency response, and rising incidents of assaults, threats, and harassment. Workers also say heavy workloads have made it increasingly difficult to adequately serve tenants and seniors.

The union is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to outline next steps.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating fire at downtown apartment building as suspected arson

Toronto police say a fire that broke out at an apartment building in downtown Toronto on Friday morning is being treated as a suspected arson. Emergency crews were called to the building at the Wellesley...

11m ago

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce sparks backlash after criticizing Dodgers–Blue Jays World Series

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce has drawn sharp criticism from Canadian baseball fans after questioning the excitement of the recent World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers...

4h ago

Canada adds surprise 67,000 jobs in October, unemployment rate drops to 6.9%

Canada’s labour market caught economists off guard with a second straight month of surprise job gains in October. Statistics Canada said Friday the economy added 67,000 jobs in October, good enough...

48m ago

Male driver seriously injured in collision with construction vehicle in North York

A man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious two-vehicle collision involving a construction vehicle early Friday morning in the city's northwest end. Emergency...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating fire at downtown apartment building as suspected arson

Toronto police say a fire that broke out at an apartment building in downtown Toronto on Friday morning is being treated as a suspected arson. Emergency crews were called to the building at the Wellesley...

11m ago

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce sparks backlash after criticizing Dodgers–Blue Jays World Series

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce has drawn sharp criticism from Canadian baseball fans after questioning the excitement of the recent World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers...

4h ago

Canada adds surprise 67,000 jobs in October, unemployment rate drops to 6.9%

Canada’s labour market caught economists off guard with a second straight month of surprise job gains in October. Statistics Canada said Friday the economy added 67,000 jobs in October, good enough...

48m ago

Male driver seriously injured in collision with construction vehicle in North York

A man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious two-vehicle collision involving a construction vehicle early Friday morning in the city's northwest end. Emergency...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Are these billboards near Union Station watching you?

New billboards near Union Station are actually recording commuters using facial detection software. Brandon Choghri speaks with Ontario's former privacy commissioner about the concerning new technology.

14h ago

2:19
Umbrellas for Friday rain, weekend snow showers possible?

Cloudy with showers beginning late Friday morning with on and off rain through the day. Temps drop Saturday evening with the chance of rain/snow showers for some areas.

15h ago

0:56
Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found hours later in towed vehicle

Peel Regional Police say the second victim of a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton was found hours later in the wreckage after she was reported missing.

19h ago

1:34
Bo Bichette offered one-year qualifying offer to remain with Blue Jays

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

20h ago

1:23
UPS plane crash death toll climbs to 12, black boxes recovered

The death toll of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky has climbed to 12 as authorities continue to investigate how the crash occurred.

23h ago

More Videos