The city’s housing and seniors’ support workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, citing unsafe working conditions and chronic understaffing at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC).

CUPE Local 79 announced that 98 per cent of TCHC workers and 94 per cent of TSHC workers supported strike authorization following a series of meetings and votes held this week. The union has also filed for a “no-board” report with the Ontario Minister of Labour, triggering a countdown toward possible job action.

Once the report is issued, a legal strike or lockout could begin in 17 days.

Union president Nas Yadollahi said workers are demanding immediate action to address escalating violence and staffing shortages.

“When violence and understaffing become the norm, everyone pays the price — workers, tenants, and seniors alike,” Yadollahi said. “Our members are calling for a safe, well-staffed system where they can do their jobs without fear, and where residents get the care and dignity they deserve.”

Staff have raised repeated concerns about dangerous workplace conditions, including offices without reinforced windows or functioning security cameras, faulty panic buttons, inadequate emergency response, and rising incidents of assaults, threats, and harassment. Workers also say heavy workloads have made it increasingly difficult to adequately serve tenants and seniors.

The union is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to outline next steps.