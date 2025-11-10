Canada has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years

Warning signage for suspected cases of measles is seen outside the main entrance of Woodstock General Hospital in Woodstock, Ont., Thursday, May 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2025 9:18 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 10:31 am.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it had held since 1998.

The federal agency says the Pan American Health Organization revoked the status after confirming there has been ongoing transmission of the same strain of measles for more than one year.

The outbreak began in New Brunswick in October 2024 and spread to other provinces, infecting more than 5,000 people in Canada.

PHAC says that transmission has recently slowed but the country still surpassed the 12-month mark of community transmission, primarily within under-vaccinated communities.

The federal agency says it’s working to co-ordinate actions with PAHO along with federal, provincial and territorial partners to boost vaccination coverage, strengthen data sharing, and in doing so, enable better surveillance and evidence-based guidance.

PAHO, the World Health Organization’s regional office for countries in North and South America, reviewed Canada’s recent epidemiological and laboratory data to make the decision on its elimination status.

Top Stories

More than 300 collisions reported across GTA as November snowfall blankets southern Ontario

Toronto's first widespread snowfall of the season created treacherous conditions across southern Ontario over the weekend, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) now confirm there were approximately 340 collisions...

updated

2h ago

Worker was taking polar bear photos at Nunavut site before he was killed

Christopher Best told his family not to worry about the pictures of polar bears he was snapping and posting on social media as he worked at a radar site in Nunavut. "Chris said, 'Well, yeah, they're not...

32m ago

Toronto's November 9 snowfall marks earliest 5+ cm accumulation in more than 50 years

Southern Ontario was blanketed in snow over the weekend, as a rare early-season storm brought winter conditions to Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Nov. 9, 2025. By Monday morning, most...

4h ago

Toronto OPP investigating fatal hit-and-run involving transport truck on Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck on Highway 401 in North York on Sunday evening. The incident happened...

48m ago

