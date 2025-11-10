What can Canada’s left learn from Mamdani’s win?

After a crumbling loss in the federal election, coupled with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal shift towards the centre, the NDP is grappling with a political identity crisis. What does it stand for? Who do they represent? And does Canada’s population in 2025 even resemble what it’s fighting for?

Meanwhile to the south, New York City Mayoral-elect Zohran Mamdani is entering his first full week on the job following his bold win over Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. Although there’s parallels between his campaign and the Canadian NDP, execution styles couldn’t be farther apart.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Saman Tabasinejad, executive director of Progress Toronto, to break down the future of Canada’s appetite for a political left, and whether or not the NDP is taking notes from Mamdani’s sweeping victory.