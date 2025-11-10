The Big Story

What can Canada’s left learn from Mamdani’s win?

Zohran Mamdani speaks after winning the mayoral election, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 10, 2025 7:42 am.

After a crumbling loss in the federal election, coupled with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal shift towards the centre, the NDP is grappling with a political identity crisis. What does it stand for? Who do they represent? And does Canada’s population in 2025 even resemble what it’s fighting for?

Meanwhile to the south, New York City Mayoral-elect Zohran Mamdani is entering his first full week on the job following his bold win over Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. Although there’s parallels between his campaign and the Canadian NDP, execution styles couldn’t be farther apart.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Saman Tabasinejad, executive director of Progress Toronto, to break down the future of Canada’s appetite for a political left, and whether or not the NDP is taking notes from Mamdani’s sweeping victory.

Top Stories

More than 300 collisions reported across GTA as November snowfall blankets southern Ontario

Toronto's first widespread snowfall of the season created treacherous conditions across southern Ontario over the weekend, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) now confirm there were approximately 340 collisions...

updated

2h ago

Worker was taking polar bear photos at Nunavut site before he was killed

Christopher Best told his family not to worry about the pictures of polar bears he was snapping and posting on social media as he worked at a radar site in Nunavut. "Chris said, 'Well, yeah, they're not...

33m ago

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it had held since 1998. The federal agency says the Pan American Health Organization revoked...

9m ago

Toronto's November 9 snowfall marks earliest 5+ cm accumulation in more than 50 years

Southern Ontario was blanketed in snow over the weekend, as a rare early-season storm brought winter conditions to Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Nov. 9, 2025. By Monday morning, most...

4h ago

