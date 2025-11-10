Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck on Highway 401 in North York on Sunday evening.

The incident happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the westbound express lanes near the Keele Street overpass. Toronto OPP officers responded to the scene, where a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead.

All westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Keele were closed for several hours as investigators examined the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

Police say the transport truck involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, and investigators are now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver.

The investigation is ongoing.