Toronto OPP investigating fatal hit-and-run involving transport truck on Hwy. 401

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes Copyrighted:

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 10, 2025 9:50 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck on Highway 401 in North York on Sunday evening.

The incident happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the westbound express lanes near the Keele Street overpass. Toronto OPP officers responded to the scene, where a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead.

All westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Keele were closed for several hours as investigators examined the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

Police say the transport truck involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, and investigators are now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

More than 300 collisions reported across GTA as November snowfall blankets southern Ontario

Toronto's first widespread snowfall of the season created treacherous conditions across southern Ontario over the weekend, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) now confirm there were approximately 340 collisions...

updated

2h ago

Worker was taking polar bear photos at Nunavut site before he was killed

Christopher Best told his family not to worry about the pictures of polar bears he was snapping and posting on social media as he worked at a radar site in Nunavut. "Chris said, 'Well, yeah, they're not...

31m ago

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it had held since 1998. The federal agency says the Pan American Health Organization revoked...

6m ago

Toronto's November 9 snowfall marks earliest 5+ cm accumulation in more than 50 years

Southern Ontario was blanketed in snow over the weekend, as a rare early-season storm brought winter conditions to Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Nov. 9, 2025. By Monday morning, most...

4h ago

