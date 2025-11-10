Richmond Hill home with 5 occupants ransacked; police seek 4 suspects

A York Regional Police officer pictured on Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 10, 2025 11:12 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 11:23 am.

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects after a home invasion in Richmond Hill that involved five occupants, leading to one being assaulted.

Investigators say the incident happened around 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, at a residence near McCallum Drive and Bathurst Street. According to police, three suspects forced their way into the home while the residents were asleep.

The intruders gathered the five occupants into a common area before ransacking the house. One victim was assaulted during the ordeal but did not sustain injuries, police said.

The suspects inside the home are described as young South Asian males who were wearing dark clothing, gloves, and balaclavas. Police say the trio fled in a dark blue sedan, driven by a fourth suspect who had been waiting outside.

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for assistance. Authorities have not confirmed whether the suspects targeted the residence or if the invasion was random.

