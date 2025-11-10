Toronto’s November 9 snowfall marks earliest 5+ cm accumulation in more than 50 years

Snowfall ends overnight, ushering in a brief cold snap with highs struggling to reach zero on Monday and windchill making it feel more like -6.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 10, 2025 5:40 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 5:55 am.

Southern Ontario was blanketed in snow over the weekend, as a rare early-season storm brought winter conditions to Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Nov. 9, 2025.

By Monday morning, most of the city had recorded five-plus centimetres of snow, making it the earliest such accumulation at Pearson International Airport since Oct. 22, 1969, according to weather data and statistics.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement ahead of the storm, warning of widespread snowfall across southern Ontario, stretching from London, Ont., to Ottawa. The system delivered between 2 and 10 cm of snow across the region, with Toronto’s downtown core seeing lighter totals compared to northern parts of the GTA.

Historical comparisons

Typically, Toronto’s first significant snowfall arrives much later in the season. According to long-term climate data, the average date for the first 5 cm accumulation at Pearson Airport is Dec. 12, while the median date for the first 10 cm total is Dec. 27.

Historical records indicate that snowfalls in November in Toronto are not unheard of, but heavy accumulations are rare. Data compiled by Environment and Climate Change Canada and WeatherStats indicate that between 1981 and 2010, Toronto averaged 7 cm of snow in November, compared to 24 cm in January and 34 cm in February.

The last time Toronto experienced a double-digit snowfall in November was on Nov. 30, 1987, when more than 12 cm fell across the city.

The sudden onset of winter weather created hazardous driving conditions, with OPP and municipal officials urging caution on highways and city streets. Toronto deployed salters and snow-clearing equipment in advance, while warming centres were opened at Scarborough Golf Club Road and Elizabeth Street to assist vulnerable residents.

A look at Toronto’s extended forecast

On Monday, Toronto will experience cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will ease later in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching a high of –1°C. The wind chill will make it feel closer to –12°C in the morning and –3°C in the afternoon.

By nightfall, conditions will remain mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will again shift to light after midnight, and the low will dip to –2°C, with a wind chill near –7°C.

The city is expected to remain cloudy on Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Temperatures will rise slightly to a high of 4°C. Toronto will continue to experience cloudy conditions on Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The daytime high will reach 7°C.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto's extended forecast.

Top Stories

More than 300 collisions reported across GTA as November snowfall blankets southern Ontario

Toronto's first widespread snowfall of the season created treacherous conditions across southern Ontario over the weekend, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) now confirm there were approximately 340 collisions...

updated

2h ago

Worker was taking polar bear photos at Nunavut site before he was killed

Christopher Best told his family not to worry about the pictures of polar bears he was snapping and posting on social media as he worked at a radar site in Nunavut. "Chris said, 'Well, yeah, they're not...

33m ago

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it had held since 1998. The federal agency says the Pan American Health Organization revoked...

8m ago

Toronto OPP investigating fatal hit-and-run involving transport truck on Hwy. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck on Highway 401 in North York on Sunday evening. The incident happened...

50m ago

