First dose of wintry weather to hit GTA on Sunday

The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to start Sunday morning, bringing with it between 2 to 10 cm of snow across the GTA.

By John Marchesan

Posted November 8, 2025 5:43 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2025 6:47 pm.

The first dose of wintry weather is set to arrive in the GTA on Sunday.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada calls for between 2 to 10 cm of snow starting Sunday morning and continuing throughout the day.

The statement covers an area stretching from London all the way to Ottawa.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for parts of eastern Ontario with upwards of 20 cm of snow possible in some areas.

“This is system snow, it’s going to be widespread, so this is indeed our first widespread snow event of the season,” said CityNews Meteorologist Chris Potter.

Potter says that the track the system is currently taking will produce predominantly snowfall across much of southern Ontario. It will start as showers through the overnight hours before changing into snow Sunday morning. Following a brief lull, it will resume again in the afternoon and continue through into the evening.

“Keep in mind what falls might not equate to what stays on the ground,” says Potter, noting the downtown core could see around 2 cm while areas to the north could receive between 5 to 10 cm.

Environment Canada says motorists should expect difficult driving conditions and be prepared to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

The City of Toronto says it has applied salt brine to high-priority roads and bridges ahead of the snow and that salters have been strategically placed across the city for a faster response once the snow starts to stick to the ground.

“Once we get into the evening and into the overnight, it begins to clear, and it becomes a temperature-based story,” says Potter. “Temperatures Monday will be around zero for the daytime high, feeling like minus-5.”

City officials say they are also opening two warming centers out of an abundance of caution due to the forecasted temperatures on Sunday at 5 p.m. They are located at 885 Scarborough Golf Club Road and 81 Elizabeth Street, behind City Hall.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in 2023 shooting of Toronto singer's brother

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a 2023 murder investigation in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood. According to investigators, 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed was gunned down while...

4h ago

Police search for man after dead dog found in suitcase in Oshawa

Police in Durham Region are appealing for witnesses after a dead dog was found in a suitcase in Oshawa. Investigators say the disturbing discovery was made around 9:30 p.m. on November 7 by a passerby...

2h ago

Man wanted in connection with prowling investigation in Riverside

Toronto police are searching for a middle-aged man after he was spotted allegedly prowling in the backyard of a Riverside home. Investigators say a man was spotted in the backyard of a home in the...

3h ago

Alouettes advance to Grey Cup after beating Tiger-Cats in East Final

HAMILTON – Davis Alexander will carry a perfect record into the Grey Cup. He’ll bring a stingy defence along for the ride, too. The Montreal quarterback improved to 13-0 as a starter, and the Alouettes'...

2h ago

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in 2023 shooting of Toronto singer's brother

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a 2023 murder investigation in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood. According to investigators, 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed was gunned down while...

4h ago

Police search for man after dead dog found in suitcase in Oshawa

Police in Durham Region are appealing for witnesses after a dead dog was found in a suitcase in Oshawa. Investigators say the disturbing discovery was made around 9:30 p.m. on November 7 by a passerby...

2h ago

Man wanted in connection with prowling investigation in Riverside

Toronto police are searching for a middle-aged man after he was spotted allegedly prowling in the backyard of a Riverside home. Investigators say a man was spotted in the backyard of a home in the...

3h ago

Alouettes advance to Grey Cup after beating Tiger-Cats in East Final

HAMILTON – Davis Alexander will carry a perfect record into the Grey Cup. He’ll bring a stingy defence along for the ride, too. The Montreal quarterback improved to 13-0 as a starter, and the Alouettes'...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
First snowfall of season likely Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday before rain and snow showers move in early Sunday, bringing between 2 to 10 cm of snow to some areas.

23h ago

2:28
Business owner warns others after losing $83K in spoofing scam

A seemingly routine text ended up costing a small business owner tens of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a spoofing scam. Erica Natividad with how fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated and how you can protect yourself.

2:49
TTC to ‘call out’ bad behaviour over station speakers in new pilot project

If they see something, they’ll say something: The TTC is rolling out a pilot project to ‘call out’ bad behaviour over the speakers at subway stations. Brandon Choghri takes the concerns of commuters to the TTC chair.
2:35
Toronto police release more than a decade of data related to Intimate Partner Violence

A grim picture on Intimate Partner Violence in Toronto as police release a decade of data. Shauna Hunt with how the information is being used and why advocates say it’s just the tip of the iceberg.
2:22
Motion to clear encampments faster coming to Toronto City Council

Councillor and mayoral candidate Brad Bradford wants the city to prioritize removing encampment near parks and schools withing 48 hours. Housing advocates say his motion demonizes people who are simply in need of a place to live.
More Videos