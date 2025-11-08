First dose of wintry weather to hit GTA on Sunday

The first dose of wintry weather is set to arrive in the GTA on Sunday.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada calls for between 2 to 10 cm of snow starting Sunday morning and continuing throughout the day.

The statement covers an area stretching from London all the way to Ottawa.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for parts of eastern Ontario with upwards of 20 cm of snow possible in some areas.

“This is system snow, it’s going to be widespread, so this is indeed our first widespread snow event of the season,” said CityNews Meteorologist Chris Potter.

Potter says that the track the system is currently taking will produce predominantly snowfall across much of southern Ontario. It will start as showers through the overnight hours before changing into snow Sunday morning. Following a brief lull, it will resume again in the afternoon and continue through into the evening.

“Keep in mind what falls might not equate to what stays on the ground,” says Potter, noting the downtown core could see around 2 cm while areas to the north could receive between 5 to 10 cm.

Environment Canada says motorists should expect difficult driving conditions and be prepared to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

The City of Toronto says it has applied salt brine to high-priority roads and bridges ahead of the snow and that salters have been strategically placed across the city for a faster response once the snow starts to stick to the ground.

“Once we get into the evening and into the overnight, it begins to clear, and it becomes a temperature-based story,” says Potter. “Temperatures Monday will be around zero for the daytime high, feeling like minus-5.”

City officials say they are also opening two warming centers out of an abundance of caution due to the forecasted temperatures on Sunday at 5 p.m. They are located at 885 Scarborough Golf Club Road and 81 Elizabeth Street, behind City Hall.