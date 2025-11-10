Toronto Raptors unveil 2025-26 City Edition basketball jerseys

The Toronto Raptors have unveiled their 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys, a design sticking with the team’s classic 1990s-era aesthetic while introducing modern updates.

The jerseys feature the return of the jagged pinstripes, now rendered in metallic silver, paired with a bold black-and-red colour scheme. The font and wordmark have been modernized to match the team’s current branding, while the shorts carry a throwback dinosaur logo, tying the design back to the Raptors’ roots.

“And because our current roster fiercely reps the Northside every time they take the court, their numbers are each inscribed in the same type as our ‘We The North’ flag,” the team said. “This is not just a jersey. It’s a love letter to a fan base that will proudly stand on the outside, looking within.”

All in the details ????



Closer look at our 2025/26 City Edition Jersey ⬇️



Shop now : https://t.co/jWzAqslTUn pic.twitter.com/ga8z8fluX7 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 10, 2025

Last year’s Raptors City Edition jerseys featured a purple and red colourway with design elements inspired by Vince Carter’s legendary performance at the 2000 Dunk Contest. The team retired Carter’s number 15 on Nov. 2, 2024, in Toronto.

City Edition jerseys are typically unveiled together in late October or early November. The Raptors have utilized their City Edition uniforms to highlight milestones and cultural touchstones, from the “We The North” branding to tributes to Toronto’s rich basketball heritage.

Fans can purchase City Edition jerseys and merchandise here.