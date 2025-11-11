Is Canada missing the mark on vaccination awareness? 

It’s not a surprise but it is a disappointment.

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after almost 30 years. It comes as the country grapples with what it calls a ‘mulit-jurisdictional’ outbreak that began in October 2024, resulting in more than 5,100 cases and two infant deaths.

We are not the first country to lose the title – and we probably won’t be the last – but getting back in the ‘elimination zone’ will not be an easy one, and will be timely.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Dr. Barry Pakes, program director of the Public Health and Preventative Medicine Residency Program at the University of Toronto, about what the status change really means, how it happened and what it says about vaccination accessibility across the country.

