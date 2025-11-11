The Big Story

Is Canada missing the mark on vaccination awareness? 

A person infected with measles is seen scratching their upper arm in this undated photo. CITYNEWS suthep wongkhad

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 11, 2025 7:29 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2025 7:33 am.

It’s not a surprise but it is a disappointment.

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after almost 30 years. It comes as the country grapples with what it calls a ‘mulit-jurisdictional’ outbreak that began in October 2024, resulting in more than 5,100 cases and two infant deaths.

We are not the first country to lose the title – and we probably won’t be the last – but getting back in the ‘elimination zone’ will not be an easy one, and will be timely.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Dr. Barry Pakes, program director of the Public Health and Preventative Medicine Residency Program at the University of Toronto, about what the status change really means, how it happened and what it says about vaccination accessibility across the country.

Contact your doctor or health-care provider for more information, and to find out what works for you.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory warns of hazardous morning rush hour driving in Toronto

Toronto commuters are being advised to prepare for challenging driving conditions on Tuesday morning, as Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory. The weather alert warns that...

15m ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: Ceremonies, road closures, what's open and closed

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Tuesday by honouring those who served in the military, those who didn't make it home and those who continue to serve. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...

19m ago

Ontario, feds agree to 1-year child-care extension; average fee to stay $19/day

TORONTO — Ontario has secured a one-year extension with the federal government for the national $10-a-day child-care program, giving parents reassurance their fees won't rise for at least 12 more months,...

3h ago

As Remembrance Day marks 80 years since WWII, fewer surviving veterans remain

OTTAWA — Eighty years after the end of the deadliest conflict in history, the number of living Second World War veterans has dwindled to a few thousand. Veterans Affairs Canada said it estimates that...

3h ago

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory warns of hazardous morning rush hour driving in Toronto

Toronto commuters are being advised to prepare for challenging driving conditions on Tuesday morning, as Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory. The weather alert warns that...

15m ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: Ceremonies, road closures, what's open and closed

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Tuesday by honouring those who served in the military, those who didn't make it home and those who continue to serve. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th...

19m ago

Ontario, feds agree to 1-year child-care extension; average fee to stay $19/day

TORONTO — Ontario has secured a one-year extension with the federal government for the national $10-a-day child-care program, giving parents reassurance their fees won't rise for at least 12 more months,...

3h ago

As Remembrance Day marks 80 years since WWII, fewer surviving veterans remain

OTTAWA — Eighty years after the end of the deadliest conflict in history, the number of living Second World War veterans has dwindled to a few thousand. Veterans Affairs Canada said it estimates that...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Chilly weather for Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day morning ceremonies will see chilly weather across the GTA, along with morning flurries mostly north of the 401.

13h ago

2:33
York region residents stunned by size of new recycling bins

Something surprising is showing up on driveways across Aurora. Shauna Hunt is speaking to residents about the confusing rollout of a new garbage and recycling program.

14h ago

2:38
Canada loses its measles elimination status

Canada has had its measles elimination status revoked after more than 25 years. Erica Natividad with what this means and what it will take to get it back.

13h ago

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

17h ago

2:02
'We’re still waiting!' Thousands of passengers impacted by Air Canada strike still waiting for payment

Despite promises passengers impacted by the August Air Canada strike would be reimbursed, many are still waiting. Air Canada responds by issuing new deadline to resolve all open claims. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos