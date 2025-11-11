Remembrance Day marked with ceremonies in Toronto, Ottawa

Hundreds of people gathered at Toronto's old city hall to mark Remembrance Day on the 100th year anniversary of the Cenotaph.

By News Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted November 11, 2025 10:37 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2025 1:25 pm.

On Remembrance Day, Canadians paused to remember those who fought for our freedom and those who continue to serve this country.

Ceremonies were held across Toronto, including a sunrise ceremony that took place Tuesday morning at Prospect Cemetery in the city’s west end.

Prospect Cemetery, located on St. Clair Avenue West near Lansdowne Avenue, is the resting place for more than 5,300 Canadian and Allied veterans. The ceremony got underway at 8 a.m. with the parade of veterans, Legion members and first responders, and included the Last Post.

Remembrance Day ceremonies were also held at Old City Hall Cenotaph at Queen Street West and Bay Street and at the Ontario Veterans’ Memorial at Queen’s Park.

Mayor Olivia Chow said Remembrance Day in the city is especially poignant this year, which marks the 100th anniversary of the Toronto Cenotaph. The cenotaph, completed in 1925, was built to honour the war dead and their sacrifices.

Chow said it’s important to remember the sacrifices made by Canada’s fallen soldiers, veterans and their families.

At Queen’s Park, the crack of artillery fire rang out over the drone of bagpipes — part of a 21-gun salute that is followed by a moment of silence honouring veterans who have passed.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony were Ontario Premier Doug Ford and federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, who placed a wreath at the memorial on behalf of the federal government.

This Remembrance Day marks eight decades since the conclusion of the Second World War and 25 years since the entombment of Canada’s Unknown Soldier, a First World War combatant who remains unidentified.

Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa

Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa as the Ottawa Children’s Choir sang “In Flanders Fields.”

Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan and representatives of the RCMP, the Assembly of First Nations and the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami lay their wreaths at the National War Memorial.

Earlier in the day, Carney issued a statement, saying that the day honours those who “sacrificed years away from loved ones,” those who returned from combat forever changed, and those who never came back at all.

“We pause to remember those acts of heroic service. We remember that our rights, our freedoms, our way of life were fought for and were won by Canadians who answer the call,” he said.

This year’s National Silver Cross Mother, Nancy Payne, whose son was killed in Afghanistan in 2006, laid a wreath on behalf of mothers and families whose loved ones have died in war.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon was absent from the ceremony as she recovered from a respiratory virus in hospital. Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner stepped in to preside over the ceremony in Ottawa in her place.

Snow covers the National War Memorial ahead of a Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025
Guests and dignitaries attend a Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025
A Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Nov. 11, 2025
Open Gallery 6 items
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Disability advocates livestream TDSB meeting, defying Ford government's ban

Disability advocates defied the Ford government's ban on livestreaming select school board committee meetings by doing it themselves at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) special education advisory...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted following snowy morning drive in Toronto

A winter weather travel advisory was lifted in Toronto late on Tuesday morning following a blistery morning commute for drivers. The weather alert, issued at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, warned that...

updated

2h ago

Toronto police seek suspect in alleged hate-motivated assault against Jewish victim

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault that took place in North York. On Sept. 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m.,...

1h ago

Police seek suspect wanted in alleged hate-motivated threats on TTC buses

Toronto police are searching for an individual wanted in connection with two suspected hate-motivated threatening incidents targeting youth passengers on TTC buses in North York. Police say the first...

2h ago

Top Stories

Disability advocates livestream TDSB meeting, defying Ford government's ban

Disability advocates defied the Ford government's ban on livestreaming select school board committee meetings by doing it themselves at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) special education advisory...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted following snowy morning drive in Toronto

A winter weather travel advisory was lifted in Toronto late on Tuesday morning following a blistery morning commute for drivers. The weather alert, issued at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, warned that...

updated

2h ago

Toronto police seek suspect in alleged hate-motivated assault against Jewish victim

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault that took place in North York. On Sept. 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m.,...

1h ago

Police seek suspect wanted in alleged hate-motivated threats on TTC buses

Toronto police are searching for an individual wanted in connection with two suspected hate-motivated threatening incidents targeting youth passengers on TTC buses in North York. Police say the first...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Early season winter storm catches GTA drivers off guard

Rhianne Campbell reports, OPP recorded about 340 collisions on GTA roads in a 24 hour period from Sunday to Monday.

19h ago

2:38
Canada loses its measles elimination status

Canada has had its measles elimination status revoked after more than 25 years. Erica Natividad with what this means and what it will take to get it back.

18h ago

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

21h ago

0:29
Canada loses measles elimination status amid ongoing cases

After 27 years, Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status amid ongoing transmission of the virus among unvaccinated communities.

2:23
First blast of winter hits the GTA

The first significant snowfall of the season has arrived, blanketing Toronto and the GTA with close to 10 cm. Rob Leth with how people across the region are navigating the snow event.
More Videos