Remembrance Day marked with ceremonies in Toronto, Ottawa

On Remembrance Day, Canadians paused to remember those who fought for our freedom and those who continue to serve this country.

Ceremonies were held across Toronto, including a sunrise ceremony that took place Tuesday morning at Prospect Cemetery in the city’s west end.

Prospect Cemetery, located on St. Clair Avenue West near Lansdowne Avenue, is the resting place for more than 5,300 Canadian and Allied veterans. The ceremony got underway at 8 a.m. with the parade of veterans, Legion members and first responders, and included the Last Post.

Remembrance Day ceremonies were also held at Old City Hall Cenotaph at Queen Street West and Bay Street and at the Ontario Veterans’ Memorial at Queen’s Park.

Mayor Olivia Chow said Remembrance Day in the city is especially poignant this year, which marks the 100th anniversary of the Toronto Cenotaph. The cenotaph, completed in 1925, was built to honour the war dead and their sacrifices.

Chow said it’s important to remember the sacrifices made by Canada’s fallen soldiers, veterans and their families.

At Queen’s Park, the crack of artillery fire rang out over the drone of bagpipes — part of a 21-gun salute that is followed by a moment of silence honouring veterans who have passed.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony were Ontario Premier Doug Ford and federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, who placed a wreath at the memorial on behalf of the federal government.

This Remembrance Day marks eight decades since the conclusion of the Second World War and 25 years since the entombment of Canada’s Unknown Soldier, a First World War combatant who remains unidentified.

Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa

Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa as the Ottawa Children’s Choir sang “In Flanders Fields.”

Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan and representatives of the RCMP, the Assembly of First Nations and the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami lay their wreaths at the National War Memorial.

Earlier in the day, Carney issued a statement, saying that the day honours those who “sacrificed years away from loved ones,” those who returned from combat forever changed, and those who never came back at all.

“We pause to remember those acts of heroic service. We remember that our rights, our freedoms, our way of life were fought for and were won by Canadians who answer the call,” he said.

This year’s National Silver Cross Mother, Nancy Payne, whose son was killed in Afghanistan in 2006, laid a wreath on behalf of mothers and families whose loved ones have died in war.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon was absent from the ceremony as she recovered from a respiratory virus in hospital. Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner stepped in to preside over the ceremony in Ottawa in her place.