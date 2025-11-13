BBC apologizes to Trump over its misleading edit, but says there’s no basis for a defamation claim

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in front of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2025 3:55 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 4:49 pm.

The BBC apologized Thursday to U.S. President Donald Trump over a misleading edit of his speech on Jan. 6, 2021 but said it had not defamed him, rejecting the basis for his $1 billion lawsuit threat.

The BBC said Chair Samir Shah sent a personal letter to the White House saying that he and the corporation were sorry for the edit of the speech Trump gave before some of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was poised to certify the results of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The BBC said there are no plans to rebroadcast the documentary, which had spliced together parts of his speech that came almost an hour apart.

“We accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action,” the BBC wrote in a retraction.

Trump’s lawyer had sent the BBC a letter demanding an apology and threatened to file a $1 billion lawsuit for the harm the documentary caused him. It had set a Friday deadline for the BBC to respond.

The dispute was sparked by an edition of the BBC’s flagship current affairs series “Panorama,” titled “Trump: A Second Chance?” broadcast days before the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The third-party production company that made the film spliced together three quotes from two sections of the 2021 speech, delivered almost an hour apart, into what appeared to be one quote in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and “fight like hell.”

Among the parts cut out was a section where Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

Director-General Tim Davie, along with news chief Deborah Turness, quit Sunday, saying the scandal was damaging the BBC and “as the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me.”

The apology and retraction came as BBC acknowledged that its Newsnight program in 2022 had also misleadingly spliced together parts of Trump’s speech.

LNG project, mines, hydro dam and power lines among 'transformational' nation-building projects to be fast-tracked

The federal government on Thursday announced the latest batch of major building projects to be considered for fast-tracking under legislation passed in June. They include a nickel mine in northern Ontario,...

1h ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

4h ago

Ontario to spend $210M on non-speed camera road safety measures following ban

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is earmarking $210 million for municipalities to implement traffic-calming measures as its ban on speed cameras is set to take effect. Ford spent weeks railing...

3h ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

5h ago

