The David Kampf saga could be nearing an end.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will waive the centre on Thursday for purposes of terminating his contract, sources confirm to Sportsnet.

Kampf was previously waived before the season and sent to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, where he played four games before stepping away from the team to ponder his future.

In turn, Toronto suspended him without pay on Nov. 2. The Maple Leafs are not currently incurring his $1.25-million buried cap charge while he’s in the minors.

Kämpf has another season remaining on the four-year, $9.6-million deal general manager Brad Treliving signed him to in 2023. He’s due a $1.35-million signing bonus on July 1.

Across 536 career NHL games with Toronto and the Chicago Blackhawks, the 30-year-old Czech has 143 points (48 goals, 95 assists).

If he clears waivers, he will be eligible to sign with any NHL team.

