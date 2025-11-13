Leafs’ Matthews out a ‘couple of games’ with undisclosed injury, Laughton placed on IR

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 13, 2025 10:41 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2025 10:47 am.

The injury bug has bitten the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, captain and star Auston Matthews is slated to miss the next couple of games with an undisclosed injury he seemingly suffered in a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 8.

Matthews was hit from behind by Bruins defenceman Nikita Zadorov, but it’s unclear if he suffered the injury on that play.

The Leafs play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Matthews has nine goals and 14 points across 17 games this season.

Goalie Anthony Stolarz, who was pulled from last Saturday’s game against the Bruins after the first period, is also expected to miss at least Thursday’s matchup against the Kings. Toronto recalled goalie Artur Akhtyamov from the Marlies in a corresponding move.

The injuries to Matthews and Stolarz are not believed to be serious, noted ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

Stolarz has struggled to start the season, with a 3.51 goals against average and an .884 save percentage in 13 starts. He signed a four-year, $15 million contract extension in September.

The Leafs also announced that centre Scott Laughton has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 8. He has played only two games this season due to various ailments.

