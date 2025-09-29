Maple Leafs lock up goalie Anthony Stolarz with 4-year, $15M extension

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 29, 2025 5:27 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs solidified their goaltending picture on Sunday, announcing they have signed netminder Anthony Stolarz to a four-year contract extension worth $15 million. The deal carries an average annual value of $3.75 million.

The agreement comes at a pivotal moment for the club, with fellow goaltender Joseph Woll on an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. Stolarz, 31, is now positioned as Toronto’s clear No. 1 option in net heading into the 2025–26 season.

Stolarz joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent in 2024 after backing up Sergei Bobrovsky during the Florida Panthers’ 2024 Stanley Cup run. In his first season with Toronto, he appeared in 34 games, posting a 21-8-3 record with a league-leading .926 save percentage and a 2.14 goals-against average.

Those numbers ranked him first in save percentage and third in goals-against average among goaltenders with at least 25 appearances.

With Woll sidelined indefinitely, Toronto recently invited veteran James Reimer to training camp on a professional tryout to compete for the backup role.

Stolarz, originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft, has appeared in 142 career NHL games with Philadelphia, Edmonton, Anaheim, Florida, and Toronto. He owns a career record of 64-39-12 with a .918 save percentage.

