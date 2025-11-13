A Vaughan townhouse was destroyed in a massive overnight fire that forced the evacuation of surrounding homes but left residents uninjured.

York Regional Police said the blaze broke out around 2:54 a.m. Thursday on Stonebriar Drive, near Keele Street and McNaughton Road. Flames quickly engulfed the residence, prompting emergency crews to rush to the scene.

Photos from the scene show that the fire completely gutted the townhome. Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution while firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent properties.

Despite the scale of the destruction, no injuries were reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and will investigate the cause, which remains unknown.