The Big Story

Will Ontarians ever pay $10/day for childcare?

Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 14, 2025 7:23 am.

Ontario signed a one-year renewal contract with Ottawa earlier this week, keeping childcare between $19-$22/day.

Instead of a five-year renewal, Education Minister Paul Calandra wants the federal government to address Ontario’s $2-billion shortfall, or else daily fees for families will increase.

Meantime, Ontario’s auditor general said Ontario wasn’t meeting it’s ECE staffing targets, nor was it building enough spaces to satisfy the 5.9 : 10 ratio requirement set out by Ottawa.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, to discuss its recent report on childcare deserts across the country, and how close Ontario is to lowering the average childcare price to $10/day.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

7m ago

Toronto police say man flew to Ethiopia with son without mother's permission

Toronto police have released images of a man who allegedly travelled to Ethiopia with his two-year-old son on Thursday, despite not having the consent of the boy's mother. Investigators say the man,...

15h ago

Chow calls on province to reimburse Toronto for lost speed camera revenue

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said close to 1,000 people could lose their jobs starting Friday unless the province steps up to cover the revenue lost from the speed camera ban. Chow said the city's speed...

16h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off Distillery Winter Village

It's officially holiday market time in Toronto with the Distillery Winter Village opening its doors this weekend. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure on Line 2 and some GO transit service adjustments...

3m ago

Top Stories

'Significant impact on our community': Hamilton crossing guard, 52, killed in collision

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions. The...

7m ago

Toronto police say man flew to Ethiopia with son without mother's permission

Toronto police have released images of a man who allegedly travelled to Ethiopia with his two-year-old son on Thursday, despite not having the consent of the boy's mother. Investigators say the man,...

15h ago

Chow calls on province to reimburse Toronto for lost speed camera revenue

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said close to 1,000 people could lose their jobs starting Friday unless the province steps up to cover the revenue lost from the speed camera ban. Chow said the city's speed...

16h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off Distillery Winter Village

It's officially holiday market time in Toronto with the Distillery Winter Village opening its doors this weekend. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure on Line 2 and some GO transit service adjustments...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Ford government to spend $210M on non-speed cameras safety measures

The Ford government announced it will be funding $210 million dollars for non-speed camera safety measures as cameras are set to be officially removed by November 14.

19h ago

0:38
Toronto's Distillery District Christmas market warns of fake website

Toronto's Distillery Historic District says they've filed a police report for a website posing as their iconic Distillery Winter Village market, duping visitors looking for tickets.

20h ago

2:12
Community tips kick off Peel police investigation, leading to $1M drug seizure

Peel Regional Police say an overwhelming amount of tips from community members reporting suspicious activity helped kick off an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, leading to an arrest and seizure of more than $1M worth of drugs.

20h ago

0:43
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on major Brampton road

A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton on a key commuter road.

2:19
Musicians and fans celebrate Neil Young's 80th birthday at Massey Hall

It was a full house at Massey Hall for a star-studded tribute concert celebrating Neil Young's 80th birthday. Michelle Mackey is speaking to fans and performers.
More Videos