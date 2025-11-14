Will Ontarians ever pay $10/day for childcare?

Ontario signed a one-year renewal contract with Ottawa earlier this week, keeping childcare between $19-$22/day.

Instead of a five-year renewal, Education Minister Paul Calandra wants the federal government to address Ontario’s $2-billion shortfall, or else daily fees for families will increase.

Meantime, Ontario’s auditor general said Ontario wasn’t meeting it’s ECE staffing targets, nor was it building enough spaces to satisfy the 5.9 : 10 ratio requirement set out by Ottawa.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, to discuss its recent report on childcare deserts across the country, and how close Ontario is to lowering the average childcare price to $10/day.