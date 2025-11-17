Hollywood star Richard Gere received a standing ovation from Canadian politicians during a planned appearance in the House of Commons on Monday.

The outspoken actor arrived in Ottawa for a parliamentary hearing where MPs delivered an official statement on the human rights situation in Tibet.

“Mr. Speaker, this year we celebrate the 90th birthday of his holiness the Dalai Lama,” Liberal MP James Maloney said during Question Period on Monday. “Following a request from his holiness to then Prime Minister Lester Pearson, the first two Tibetan refugees landed in Canada on October 15, 1970, just over 55 years ago.”

“Since then, Tibetan Canadians have been contributing to the Canadian economy, community and social fabric of our country,” he added. “The impact of his holiness is far-reaching and his message of peace, non-violence and the pursuit of harmony and happiness is making the world a better place.”

In 1959, the Dalai Lama and thousands of Tibetans were exiled and forced to flee their homes following the Chinese Communist Party’s takeover of the region, which advocates say has led to a deteriorating human rights situation.

Maloney welcomed visitors on Parliament Hill who came to celebrate Canada Tibet Lobby Day, an annual event that advocates for the rights and freedoms of Tibetans. He also led MPs into a standing ovation for Gere, who he called a “true champion for Tibet.”

Gere was sitting in the House’s public gallery at the time of the statement and has previously collaborated with Maloney on efforts to support the autonomous region of China.

Actor Richard Gere, right, kisses the hand of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at an event celebrating the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

He delivered quick remarks to reporters earlier in the day about Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to revitalize Canada’s strained relationship with China amid trade tensions with the United States.

“There’s no reason why everyone should not be talking,” Gere explained. “If you look at what’s happened around the world with the arrangements that the Chinese have made, they haven’t turned out well for anybody.”

“So, I think we can be very very skeptical of those arrangements,” he added. “I’m more worried about the U.S.-Canadian relationship […] it’s a bit strained right now, but I think we can remember that this administration is not going to be there forever.”

Gere suggested that Canada has been working to mend its relationship with trade partners from around the world, including China, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on key sectors that drive the Canadian economy.

Gere called the move “problematic” and encouraged politicians to “take a deep breath” and “look at things realistically.”

Gere famously received a 20-year ban from the Oscars after going off-script at the 1993 award show to speak out against China’s occupation of Tibet. However, the Academy denies implementing a formal ban. He returned to the ceremony in 2013 to present awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe also rose during question period to thank Gere for his attendance and to reaffirm the Bloc’s support for the self-determination of the Tibetan people.