Actor Richard Gere receives standing ovation from Canadian MPs during Parliament visit

Actor Richard Gere is pictured with Liberal MP James Maloney on Parliament Hill on Nov. 17, 2025. (Cormac MacSweeney)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 17, 2025 5:48 pm.

Hollywood star Richard Gere received a standing ovation from Canadian politicians during a planned appearance in the House of Commons on Monday.

The outspoken actor arrived in Ottawa for a parliamentary hearing where MPs delivered an official statement on the human rights situation in Tibet.

“Mr. Speaker, this year we celebrate the 90th birthday of his holiness the Dalai Lama,” Liberal MP James Maloney said during Question Period on Monday. “Following a request from his holiness to then Prime Minister Lester Pearson, the first two Tibetan refugees landed in Canada on October 15, 1970, just over 55 years ago.”

“Since then, Tibetan Canadians have been contributing to the Canadian economy, community and social fabric of our country,” he added. “The impact of his holiness is far-reaching and his message of peace, non-violence and the pursuit of harmony and happiness is making the world a better place.”

In 1959, the Dalai Lama and thousands of Tibetans were exiled and forced to flee their homes following the Chinese Communist Party’s takeover of the region, which advocates say has led to a deteriorating human rights situation.

Maloney welcomed visitors on Parliament Hill who came to celebrate Canada Tibet Lobby Day, an annual event that advocates for the rights and freedoms of Tibetans. He also led MPs into a standing ovation for Gere, who he called a “true champion for Tibet.”

Gere was sitting in the House’s public gallery at the time of the statement and has previously collaborated with Maloney on efforts to support the autonomous region of China.

Actor Richard Gere, right, kisses the hand of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at an event celebrating the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday in Dharamshala, India, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

He delivered quick remarks to reporters earlier in the day about Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to revitalize Canada’s strained relationship with China amid trade tensions with the United States.

“There’s no reason why everyone should not be talking,” Gere explained. “If you look at what’s happened around the world with the arrangements that the Chinese have made, they haven’t turned out well for anybody.”

“So, I think we can be very very skeptical of those arrangements,” he added. “I’m more worried about the U.S.-Canadian relationship […] it’s a bit strained right now, but I think we can remember that this administration is not going to be there forever.”

Gere suggested that Canada has been working to mend its relationship with trade partners from around the world, including China, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on key sectors that drive the Canadian economy. 

Gere called the move “problematic” and encouraged politicians to “take a deep breath” and “look at things realistically.”

Gere famously received a 20-year ban from the Oscars after going off-script at the 1993 award show to speak out against China’s occupation of Tibet. However, the Academy denies implementing a formal ban. He returned to the ceremony in 2013 to present awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe also rose during question period to thank Gere for his attendance and to reaffirm the Bloc’s support for the self-determination of the Tibetan people.

Top Stories

Green Party's May to back Carney's budget after PM's climate commitment

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May offered the Liberals a critical yes vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget Monday afternoon — just a few hours before Members of Parliament decide whether...

updated

1h ago

Peel police searching for missing 11-year-old boy, last seen boarding Durham Transit bus

Peel police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen boarding a Durham Region Transit bus in Scarborough on Monday afternoon. Officers say he was reported missing by his school principal...

0m ago

Death of 84-year old woman in fire being considered a homicide: Toronto police

The fire that killed an 84-year-old woman in Toronto on Saturday night is being treated as a homicide after Toronto police determined the blaze was deliberately set. The two-alarm blaze broke out at...

2h ago

'They're a bunch of diddlers': Ford wants sex offender registry made public

Raging against child pornographers and sex offenders at Queen's Park on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford vowed that his government would seek to give the public access to parts of the Ontario Sex Offender...

4h ago

