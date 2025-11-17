What the CBSA outages say about Canada’s neglect of IT 

Canada has seen four incidents in just two months of Canadian Border Service Agency primary inspection kiosks going down at some of the country’s busiest airports.

CBSA’s President Erin O’Gorman admitted they use what it calls ‘legacy systems’, but besides the security delays at air and land-crossings, these outages highlight the real neglect Ottawa has done to its agencies’ technologies.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to David Shipley, CEO and co-founder of Beauceron Security to discuss the reality of Canada’s ability to defend itself against National security threats, and whether or not these outages are as bad as they seem.