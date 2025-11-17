Peel police say an 11-year-old has been located and is safe after they were reported missing in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

Officers say the 11-year-old was reported missing by their school principal at 11 a.m. Surveillance footage obtained by police appears to show the 11-year-old boarding the Durham bus around 3 p.m.

They were last seen wearing a khaki jacket, a teal T-shirt, and black pants.

Peel police tell 680 NewsRadio that the 11-year-old loves buses and trains and knows how to use transit.

Police say they were able to track down the Durham bus, but the 11-year-old had departed the vehicle before it was found.