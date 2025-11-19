Ontario expands energy efficiency programs to eligible appliances

TORONTO — Ontario homeowners will soon be able to get provincial rebates of up to $200 for energy efficient appliances through an expanded program.

Energy Minister Stephen Lecce announced a Home Renovation Savings Program earlier this year, and it initially gave rebates for energy efficiency renovations and improvements, such as new windows, doors, insulation, air sealing, smart thermostats and heat pumps.

Lecce is announcing today that starting this fall, households can receive rebates for energy efficient appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers and laundry machines.

As well, the province is expanding an energy efficiency program for industrial, municipal, institutional and health-care organizations, increasing the available funding per project from $5 million to $15 million.

The programs and their expansions are part of a previously announced commitment to spend $10.9 billion over 12 years on energy efficiency.

Lecce says it allows families to save money and Ontario to save power — the first phase of the home renovation program reduced peak demand by 226 megawatts, the equivalent of taking more than 220,000 homes off the grid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2025.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press