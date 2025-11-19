Seasonal temperatures continue for remainder of the week in Toronto

Seasonal temperatures and cold mornings for the GTA are expected this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast and a look at the weather for the Santa Claus Parade.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 19, 2025 7:04 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 7:22 am.

After an early November snowstorm just over a week ago, Toronto residents can expect typical seasonal temperatures to continue through the weekend.

Wednesday will bring stable conditions with a mix of sun and cloud and a 20 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 5°C. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy, with a morning low of -1°C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 7°C, though the wind chill will make it feel closer to –4°C.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a daytime high of 10°C on Friday, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or showers. The low will be -2°C overnight.

Saturday will see a high of 7°C and a mix of sun and cloud. If you’re heading to the Santa Claus parade, bundle up, as there is also a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 9°C and a low of 4°C.

