‘Cultural break.’ U.S. senators say relations with Canadian neighbours are suffering

Senator Peter Welch, of Vermont, left to right, Senator Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, Senator Angus King, of Maine and moderator Congresswoman Jane Harman take part in the Halifax International Security Forum, Saturday, November 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark

By Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2025 7:08 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2025 8:25 pm.

HALIFAX — The tariffs imposed on Canada by U.S. President Donald Trump have clearly caused economic pain for Canada, but a U.S. senator from Maine says he’s more worried about how Canadians are reacting on a personal level.

“Like any neighbours, there’s always going to be issues back and forth, and we’ve been fighting about softwood lumber for as long as I could remember,” Angus King told an international security conference in Halifax on Saturday.

“But the deeper problem is the cultural break; the idea that Canadians don’t think of Americans as their friends and neighbours, but as adversaries.”

The annual Halifax International Security Forum, which opened on Friday, has attracted more than 300 delegates from around the world, including politicians, academics, government officials, military leaders and non-government organizations.

The focus of this year’s conference is democracy, but questions about Canada-U.S. relations touched off a heated debate on Saturday morning when King and three other American politicians were asked to talk about their country’s place in the world.

King, one of only two Independents in the U.S. Senate, said the lingering rift between Canadians and Americans is particularly troubling in a state that borders on New Brunswick and Quebec.

“Being from a state where we have people going across the border to get a haircut … it’s a sad day. And if there was some point to it, that would be one thing. But there was no benefit to the United States imposing these ridiculous tariffs.”

In response, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis reminded the audience that Canada and the U.S. are part of a broader family of democratic countries that have a long history of squabbles over trade.

“I know that if we were under threat, we would come to each others’ aid,” said the outspoken senator from North Carolina.

But Tillis quickly pivoted to a harsh critique of what he said was Canada’s failure to meet its financial obligations to NATO, saying Ottawa still owes the military alliance more than $300 billion.

“Every prime minister has said the same thing, ‘We’re going to get to it,’ and they never got to it,” said Tillis.

“Some look down their noses at the United States because of health care. On the other hand, we’ve met our obligations to funding our mutual defence for as long as NATO has been around.”

Former California congresswoman Jane Harman, a Democrat, argued that Canada recently committed to spending more on defence. In June, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a plan to boost spending by $9 billion by March of next year, bringing defence spending to two per cent of Canada’s GDP.

Tillis scoffed at the promise. “That’s lovely, but could we do a makeup for the 20 years of shortfall payments as well?”

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer, who represents North Dakota, said King was right to call attention to the “cultural break” between the two countries.

“There’s become a tension,” he said later during a news conference, adding that the strain has led to fewer Canadians travelling to the United States for pleasure.

“In North Dakota, that happens to be shopping in the malls and staying in the hotels …. Those numbers are down because people are angry.”

Still, Kramer said he was hopeful something could be worked out despite Trump’s recent decision to impose more tariffs on Canadian businesses.

“Our relationship with Canadians is very personal,” he said. “The best way to fix this is to get back to the negotiating table and fix whatever it is that separates us on trade …. People in both countries are anxious to reunite.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead due to 'traumatic injuries', one suspect sought in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in his 20s after another man suffered "traumatic injuries" which proved to be fatal in a Brampton neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon. Police say just after...

31m ago

'We are angry, we are scared': Tenants, housing advocates rally against Bill 60

Hundreds of tenants and housing advocates rallied at Queen’s Park on Saturday, calling on the Ford government to scrap Bill 60, arguing it will increase housing instability and exacerbate homelessness...

2h ago

Another Canadian arrested linked to Ryan Wedding case

The FBI say a Vancouver man is the latest to be arrested in connection with his alleged role in Canadian Olympic snowboarder-turned-fugitive Ryan Wedding's intercontinental drug smuggling ring. An update...

6h ago

Toronto man arrested after being 'unlawfully at large' for more than a year

A Toronto man who was at large for more than a year and on Canada's most wanted list is back in custody. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Singh went “unlawfully at large” on May 31, 2024, before...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man dead due to 'traumatic injuries', one suspect sought in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in his 20s after another man suffered "traumatic injuries" which proved to be fatal in a Brampton neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon. Police say just after...

31m ago

'We are angry, we are scared': Tenants, housing advocates rally against Bill 60

Hundreds of tenants and housing advocates rallied at Queen’s Park on Saturday, calling on the Ford government to scrap Bill 60, arguing it will increase housing instability and exacerbate homelessness...

2h ago

Another Canadian arrested linked to Ryan Wedding case

The FBI say a Vancouver man is the latest to be arrested in connection with his alleged role in Canadian Olympic snowboarder-turned-fugitive Ryan Wedding's intercontinental drug smuggling ring. An update...

6h ago

Toronto man arrested after being 'unlawfully at large' for more than a year

A Toronto man who was at large for more than a year and on Canada's most wanted list is back in custody. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Singh went “unlawfully at large” on May 31, 2024, before...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.

3h ago

2:25
Paul McCartney headlines first show in Hamilton's newly revamped TD Coliseum

Music legend Paul McCartney headlined the first-ever show inside Hamilton's newly revamped TD Coliseum. Jazan Grewal is speaking with fans.

22h ago

2:20
Wet flurries expected north of GTA

Cooler start to the weekend as a system moves through Saturday evening, bringing a chance of flurries and rain or snow showers, mainly to the north end of the GTA.

3:17
Remains found in Brampton home after fire, 2 others unaccounted for

The remains of a body have been discovered in a Brampton home destroyed by flames, bringing the death toll in the fatal fire to 3. As Shauna Hunt tells us, two others remain unaccounted for
2:19
Ford Government late releasing EQAO results

The Ford government is being given a failing grade by parents when it comes to transparency. Mark McAllister investigates why some student testing grades are being kept private.
More Videos