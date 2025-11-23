Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend.

Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive and Highway 410 just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2025.

“On arrival, officers located the victim, a man in his 50’s suffering from gunshot wounds,” authorities wrote in a statement released on Sunday. “Despite the best efforts of first responders, he was pronounced deceased.”

Police have identified the suspect as the victim’s son, 25-year-old Nicholas Jaglal. He is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police in Peel Region investigate after a man was found dead in a Brampton neighbourhood on November 22, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

Jaglal is described as South Asian, five-foot-three with a thin build and black hair that is braided. He has tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing blue pyjama pants with a Christmas pattern. He also had a dark outer jacket with a blue and pink hoodie underneath and white shoes.

Investigators say the suspect is known to police and considered to be armed and dangerous.

“If seen, members of the public are asked not to approach and to dial 9-1-1,” authorities warned.