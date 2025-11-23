‘Armed and dangerous’: Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Police have released an image of 25-year-old Nicholas Jaglal. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 23, 2025 10:51 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2025 11:45 am.

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend.

Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive and Highway 410 just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2025.

“On arrival, officers located the victim, a man in his 50’s suffering from gunshot wounds,” authorities wrote in a statement released on Sunday. “Despite the best efforts of first responders, he was pronounced deceased.”

Police have identified the suspect as the victim’s son, 25-year-old Nicholas Jaglal. He is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police in Peel Region investigate after a man was found dead in a Brampton neighbourhood
Police in Peel Region investigate after a man was found dead in a Brampton neighbourhood on November 22, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

Jaglal is described as South Asian, five-foot-three with a thin build and black hair that is braided. He has tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing blue pyjama pants with a Christmas pattern. He also had a dark outer jacket with a blue and pink hoodie underneath and white shoes.

Investigators say the suspect is known to police and considered to be armed and dangerous.

“If seen, members of the public are asked not to approach and to dial 9-1-1,” authorities warned.

Top Stories

The Santa Claus Parade is underway in Toronto

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto on Sunday. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all year to complete, and...

WATCH LIVE

2m ago

Evidence of gunfire found at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in North York that sent one woman to a hospital early Sunday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened near Steeles Avenue West...

3h ago

Canada and India revive negotiations for comprehensive trade deal, after 15-year attempt

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reviving attempts at a comprehensive trade deal, which both countries started negotiating in 2010. "The two leaders...

1h ago

1 man stabbed during altercation: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating an altercation that broke out between two men inside a York residence. Officers were called to the Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue area just after 5 a.m. Investigators...

3h ago

