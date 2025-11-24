Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle rolled over on Cherry Street near the Distillery District early Monday morning, with its occupants fleeing the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision around 3:14 a.m. near Cherry Street and Front Street. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say the vehicle was empty when they arrived, and witnesses reported that possibly two people had fled.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) traffic services confirm officers deployed in the area — including K9 units — and located one male nearby. Another male is still being sought.

Investigators have not yet determined which individual was driving at the time of the crash. Police also cannot confirm whether both people found were occupants of the vehicle, though they believe at least one was inside when it rolled over.

Authorities say it remains unclear why the occupants fled. Police have also not confirmed whether the vehicle involved was stolen.

“This is still an active and ongoing collision,” TPS said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported.