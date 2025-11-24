Police investigating vehicle rollover crash near Distillery District; 1 located, another sought

Toronto Police say a vehicle was found on its roof near Front and Cherry Street where the driver was suspected of fleeing the scene, two people have since been arrested.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 24, 2025 5:19 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2025 9:08 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle rolled over on Cherry Street near the Distillery District early Monday morning, with its occupants fleeing the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision around 3:14 a.m. near Cherry Street and Front Street. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say the vehicle was empty when they arrived, and witnesses reported that possibly two people had fled.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) traffic services confirm officers deployed in the area — including K9 units — and located one male nearby. Another male is still being sought.

Investigators have not yet determined which individual was driving at the time of the crash. Police also cannot confirm whether both people found were occupants of the vehicle, though they believe at least one was inside when it rolled over.

Authorities say it remains unclear why the occupants fled. Police have also not confirmed whether the vehicle involved was stolen.

“This is still an active and ongoing collision,” TPS said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

25m ago

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

Exclusive

25m ago

Police treating Toronto's St. Anne's church fire as suspected arson

Toronto police and fire officials have confirmed that the blaze, which destroyed St. Anne's Anglican Church last summer, is now being investigated as suspected arson. The Anglican Diocese of Toronto...

1h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

15h ago

Immigration crackdown: New OMNI poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants 

Grace Mustrada's voice trembles as she is reminded of someone she met whose permanent residency in Canada was rejected. "I could see her pain. She really was longing to be with her family for a long...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:28
Vehicle found on its roof in downtown Toronto, two arrested

Toronto Police say a vehicle was found on its roof near Front and Cherry Street where the driver was suspected of fleeing the scene, two people have since been arrested.

1h ago

2:16
Dry Monday but winter-like weather on the way

Mostly sunny to start the work week, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. However, rain is not expected until Tuesday.

15h ago

2:19
Canadian small businesses, shoppers lose faith in Canada Post despite reaching agreement in principle

Rhianne Campbell is checking in with small businesses to see how they’ve adapted to the uncertainty surrounding the crown corporation this holiday season.

16h ago

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.
2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.
More Videos