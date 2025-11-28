2 seriously injured in crash involving police cruiser on Hwy. 400 in North York

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Carl Hanstke and Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 28, 2025 9:45 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 9:51 am.

Two people are seriously injured following a crash involving a car and a police cruiser on Highway 400 in North York, 680 NewsRadio reports.

Just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Ontario Province Police posted on X about a multi-vehicle crash on northbound 400 near Highway 401.

Following the crash, the northbound 400 was reduced to one left lane at the 401.

Just after 8:30 a.m., OPP posted an update on X saying the northbound 400 is now fully closed at eastbound 401. 680 NewsRadio reports the closure is between the 401 and Finch Avenue.

Paramedics told 680 NewsRadio they transported two people with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a third person with minor injuries.

It’s not yet known if a police officer is among the injured, and if the crash involved an OPP cruiser or another police agency.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Southern Ontario braces for more snow as weekend storm looms

Southern Ontario is waking up to another round of winter weather on Friday as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay continue to hammer parts of the region. The system follows a blustery...

2h ago

Woman critically injured, male arrested in stabbing near Danforth and Broadview

A woman is critically injured, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city's east end. Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 7...

2h ago

2 women hospitalized after 2-alarm house fire in Scarborough

Two women were taken to the hospital following a two-alarm house fire near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue early Friday morning, including one who remains in critical condition. Deputy Fire Chief...

4h ago

Food bank in Jamestown working to address food insecurity and social isolation

In Jamestown, a neighbourhood in north Etobicoke, one food bank is not only addressing food insecurity but also providing an important third space for locals. According to the 2025 Who's Hungry report,...

48m ago

Top Stories

Southern Ontario braces for more snow as weekend storm looms

Southern Ontario is waking up to another round of winter weather on Friday as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay continue to hammer parts of the region. The system follows a blustery...

2h ago

Woman critically injured, male arrested in stabbing near Danforth and Broadview

A woman is critically injured, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city's east end. Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 7...

2h ago

2 women hospitalized after 2-alarm house fire in Scarborough

Two women were taken to the hospital following a two-alarm house fire near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue early Friday morning, including one who remains in critical condition. Deputy Fire Chief...

4h ago

Food bank in Jamestown working to address food insecurity and social isolation

In Jamestown, a neighbourhood in north Etobicoke, one food bank is not only addressing food insecurity but also providing an important third space for locals. According to the 2025 Who's Hungry report,...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Heavy snow squall activity expected for parts of GTA overnight

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest on a winter storm system that could dump heavy snow in parts of the southern Ontario.

15h ago

4:18
Snow squalls intensifying north of Toronto tonight

Snow qualls will be intensifying north of Toronto Thursday night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated forecast.

19h ago

2:11
Ford reacts to concerns from municipalities on speed signs: 'I broke out laughing'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he 'broke out laughing' when he heard concerns from some municipalities on the size and safety of new speed signs as replacement for speed cameras.

22h ago

4:33
Snow squalls continue around the GTA

Highly localized snow squalls are starting to hit the GTA as high wind gusts continue. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

22h ago

4:01
Snow squalls organizing tonight, winds increasing

Strong winds are expected to continue all day Thursday which will bring snow squalls in some areas. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

November 26, 2025 8:17 pm EST EST

More Videos