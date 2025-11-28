2 seriously injured in crash involving police cruiser on Hwy. 400 in North York

Two people are seriously injured following a crash involving a car and a police cruiser on Highway 400 in North York, 680 NewsRadio reports.

Just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Ontario Province Police posted on X about a multi-vehicle crash on northbound 400 near Highway 401.

Following the crash, the northbound 400 was reduced to one left lane at the 401.

Just after 8:30 a.m., OPP posted an update on X saying the northbound 400 is now fully closed at eastbound 401. 680 NewsRadio reports the closure is between the 401 and Finch Avenue.

Paramedics told 680 NewsRadio they transported two people with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a third person with minor injuries.

It’s not yet known if a police officer is among the injured, and if the crash involved an OPP cruiser or another police agency.